Why join us?

To inform, cut through the noise, and feel empowered by your understanding of the very real, but not the-end-of-the-world climate/environmental/health crises we are all facing.

To be able to ask questions and get knowledgeable answers from people doing the research; to be able to share your experiences and understanding of what’s going on wherever you are; to be able to vent to people who are familiar with the same frustrations and feelings of uncertainty.

In other words, be part of a discussion group, not an audience at a lecture.

Stay up-to-date with the latest scientific understanding.

Join Us to be part of a community of people who share your concerns, your uncertainties about how the poly-crisis is going to effect you and your families, and your frustrations with the increasing failure of public health; your bewilderment over the conflicting messaging, the apocalyptic doomsterism, fake science, and especially the devastating politicization of science.