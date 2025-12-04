Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
New Reality in USA??? For Shame!
Forget Plastic poison, Forget the schmucks in DC...this is TOO MUCH.
Dec 4
•
Elba
6
1
3
Worried National Institute of Environmental Health would be Neutered?
No worries, Kennedy has seen to that.
Dec 3
•
Elba
8
3
4
Why aren’t people concerned about what’s happening to them?
Seriously – how can anyone who’d even heard about the global contamination prefer to yammer on about those £$^&%$$£ in Washington, about CO2, about…
Dec 2
•
Elba
14
10
6
November 2025
" We Can Diet and Exercise Ourselves Out Of The Next Pandemic".
Really????
Nov 26
•
Elba
5
1
2
MUST Read For Anyone Willing to Take a Break From The Mess of US Politics
James Hansen, in case anyone doesn’t know, is the outstanding scientist who testified climate warning to Congress in 1988.
Nov 25
•
Elba
9
4
2
What the Hell’s Happened to Substack? Part 3
Maybe it's worse than we thought?????
Nov 22
•
Elba
3
7
4
Best Headline Ever
to Demonstrate the Idiocy of Politics and the Great American Jerk-off
Nov 22
•
Elba
3
2
1
What the hell’s happened to Substack? PART 2
Okay, all the craziness flying around may finally be frying my brain into paranoia, but
Nov 20
•
Elba
6
9
3
So much misinformation - is it deliberate?
This Should Help - the Plastics Peril 101
Nov 17
•
Elba
13
10
10
Our New Reality The Plasticene
What the hell’s happened to Substack???
Nov 15
•
Elba
6
17
5
Qur New Reality The Plasticene
God Save Your Children - If You Won't, No One Else Will
Nov 3
•
Elba
13
14
6
October 2025
Our New Reality The Plasticene
US Government at work
Oct 23
•
Elba
3
6
2
© 2025 Elba
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts