This is madness.

If the organization created to protect the country (=citizens) from terrorists after 9/11 was legitimate now, why do they need to be:

operating in neighborhoods without local authorities request and cooperation

dressed like paramilitary, armed and - especially - masked

have had their already cursory training period reduced to 8 weeks -with some not even needing to meet requirements under loophole called Direct Hire Authority

paid hefty salaries, recruitment bonuses (ca. $50,000) and extensive benefits

OK, it’s (sadly) understandable that some big bully with no appreciable skills, pissed at the WOKEs and life in general, runs out of women to slap around or animals to torture, hears about this and the big recruitment drive, rolls down his sleeves to cover the nazi tattoos and heads for the nearest place to sign up. A future made to order.

But the government claims nearly a quarter million responded to the recent recruitment drive. If that is accurate, the social scientist in me sees this as a very subtle but serious signal of social collapse. Those quarter-million aren’t all the stereotypical thuggish agent we see on our screens. In the past surely they were fair-minded, responsible actors in perhaps police departments, or veterans, or just balanced humans who still have values.

Perhaps the media will interview some of them so we can hear ‘their side’, rather than just hear lying politicians.