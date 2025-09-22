Have you ever hit the wall? Reached a point where you thought your head was going to explode if you heard any more idiocy/lies/crap from your field, or from your government?

I did last month. Had worked hard and was rewarding myself by curling up with some popcorn and wine to watch a beloved classic 40s movie, about 10 minutes into which there was a “we interrupt this broadcast for an important message” and there he was, the most despicable wretch whose name I can’t bear to speak.

I spilled my wine in haste to turn it off. And I swore...loudly. In several languages. Words I’d forgotten I even knew. Almost kicked the cat. Pulled the plug of the TV and haven’t replaced it.

Took a pill and finally slept. Woke up and felt like an ass for overreacting. A few days later I told a colleague about it, trying to make it sound sort of funny. His reaction? He feels the same way. More of us started talking about how all the stuff we’re wallowing in – some very disturbing science plus what’s happening all around us is making us feel unlike ourselves ...changing us.

And what became clear is that so many of them have it much worse than I.

Six have had funding cut or paused or left hanging. Seven have no jobs because the agencies (5) they work for or the universities (2) are falling into the pit. Several lost fellowships and are having to return to their home countries. Some have been harassed, hassled, threatened.

Most shocking to me, as an American, are my co-nationals who are leaving. Several spent the past weeks visiting possible positions abroad. So far three have been accepted in Oz, two in Europe. One has already gone and is encouraging others to do the same. For any with families it’s a particularly tough choice and I’m worried about how it will work out for them.

And I’ve been repeatedly warned about trying to return home in case “they” know my strong views on certain matters..

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Reverted to my psychology training. Shut down all distractions, meditated, did a bit of tai chi, cut off all contact with any possible distraction. And forced myself (hard at first, BTW), to think back over my life at times of satisfaction, times when the world felt good, when I did some small thing to help or make something better, or just was relaxed.

And I remembered what has proved to be a totally unexpected turning point.

..............................................................................................................................................

We’d just finished a 3-months long archaeological excavation and were having a celebratory farewell dinner. I was only one of the 2 Americans on a very heterogeneous team, most of whom were planning to spend whatever time they had sightseeing before returning to their universities. I wanted to just crash on a nice quiet patch of sand, and George, the team’s artist heard that and called across the table “you can use my beach house”

Well of course, and 2 days later, on his Vespa, we took a ferry to a small island, wandered way past the main town, then onto a loooong dirt road to its end in the middle of apparently nowhere, and , clambering over a sandy, weedy hillock, saw his “house”..

George’s “Beach House” at sunset

There were a cluster of maybe a dozen or so spread around, and once we stopped laughing, he gave me a choice from the two that were vacant. This is the one I took – a kalyva of reeds - much more substantial than it looks, and believe it or not, really comfy.

George spent most summers here – when he needed money, he went to the town, set up his gear and painted portraits of tourists. The rest of the year he worked in his family’s business. He was one of the most relaxed, friendly and happy people I’ve ever met.

Reliving that summer has been odd because I can’t really remember doing things, just a growing deep sense of satisfaction. Relaxation maybe? I had no responsibilities, nobody to take care of, no deadlines or duties. I do recall doing yoga in the mornings led by a girl from California, and picking grapes, lots of grapes in a wildish field nearby. Others fished, I scavenged shellfish. I slept in the afternoon, which I’d never done, and found it didn’t change my night sleep patterns. We were befriended for a while by a scruffy, lovable dog and somebody found a Frisbee that delighted him endlessly - and provided us with some exercise (his fisherman owner came to shore one day and he went off on the boat, sigh).

Nights were great. We’d build a fire and cook fish or eggs from the little farm about 20 minutes away. Their well was our water source, and sometimes they’d make an extra casserole for us to share. At the fire, there’d always be someone with a guitar or lyra, we’d bang metal plates together for a ‘drum’ and I learned to play spoons. Still can’t sing though.

And that’s pretty much all I remember. Hardly sounds life-changing, but it did mine, and I never returned to academe.

There was only one intrusion of my scientific self. While swimming I almost literally ran into a fish I’d only seen before in the Red Sea near Sharm El-Sheikh where , as I was trying to photograph it, I was screamed at to get away from it “because it will kill you”.

The beautiful but toxic Lionfish

Which led to talking with local fishermen here in the Aegean and learning a lot of unsettling info about invasive species bringing dangers to the Mediterranean......

Like the stone fish which people step on...

.....................…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Which of course led to me digging into that different science after returning to my newly independent life...

... And eventually to Our New Reality.

P.S. Yep, the sand is that white.