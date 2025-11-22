‘Fascist’? ‘Communist’? For an Afternoon, They Were Just 2 Guys From Queens.

That’s what gets a narcissist where it hurts The only thing they can’t stand is being ignored or just dismissed Really, the only thing that penetrates the thick teflon coating. Call him names, no matter how creative? Just another form of attention.

But look here on Substack: I don’t know about you, but roughly 80% posts I get include rants about that schmuck. And from people who are genuinely horrified by and frightened of his destructiveness.

They are feeding the beast, FGS..

Whoever is responsible, whoever is behind it, the tactic has worked brilliantly for years.

And look what it’s got us.

[Headline Courtesy New York Times today]