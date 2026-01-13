The Guardian ran an article today which no doubt delighted the petrochemical industry. It was outrageous on many levels.

Of course direct causality cannot be established - for years.

Of course methodologies are in their infancy.

Of course we are at a kindergarten level of understanding these phenomena

Of course it will take years to develop the technological tools to get the whole picture.

Of course the Media jumps on/hypes any new ‘find’.

Of course it all becomes befogged and downplayed by the immediate criticisms.

Really, WTF does anyone expect? The industry which has been quietly poisoning us all has used these same doubts and claims and accusations for decades to undermine any substantive findings.

It’s not about “a race to publish”, it’s about the mounting evidence, despite the many problems researchers face, of patterns that can be/are likely significant. That’s how science should be done, for godssake.

And BTW, the genuine scientists reporting their findings, point out the fact that it’s early days, there are methodological limitations, and especially, that testing on living humans is neither ethical or even possible, means that time - years- are needed to prove causalities.

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Reality is that these plastic chemicals, particularly nanoplastics, are in all of us, they are harming us even when we don’t know the harm, they are particularly harming our children, and those who understand this, who are trying to get the word out to everyone, are supposed to just shut up and wait for acceptable “proof”???

That’s what the industry has counted on for half-a-century. Time to stop this .