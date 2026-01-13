Bloody Hell, Of Course There Are Uncertainties
and no scientist worth the term should misunderstand WHY
The Guardian ran an article today which no doubt delighted the petrochemical industry. It was outrageous on many levels.
Of course direct causality cannot be established - for years.
Of course methodologies are in their infancy.
Of course we are at a kindergarten level of understanding these phenomena
Of course it will take years to develop the technological tools to get the whole picture.
Of course the Media jumps on/hypes any new ‘find’.
Of course it all becomes befogged and downplayed by the immediate criticisms.
Really, WTF does anyone expect? The industry which has been quietly poisoning us all has used these same doubts and claims and accusations for decades to undermine any substantive findings.
It’s not about “a race to publish”, it’s about the mounting evidence, despite the many problems researchers face, of patterns that can be/are likely significant. That’s how science should be done, for godssake.
And BTW, the genuine scientists reporting their findings, point out the fact that it’s early days, there are methodological limitations, and especially, that testing on living humans is neither ethical or even possible, means that time - years- are needed to prove causalities.
Reality is that these plastic chemicals, particularly nanoplastics, are in all of us, they are harming us even when we don’t know the harm, they are particularly harming our children, and those who understand this, who are trying to get the word out to everyone, are supposed to just shut up and wait for acceptable “proof”???
That’s what the industry has counted on for half-a-century. Time to stop this .
I wholly agree that this plastics in all forms are not good for the environment, human beings, and animals--but I want the science to be right so that these points in The Guardian article about inaccurate information will not add to the problem or help lobbyists. Here are the excerpts that I thought made sense from the article. My now late uncle was an award-winning optical physicist and chemical engineer at Corning Glass. He always warned about bad science often making a bad problem even worse.
Article excerpts:
“We get a lot of people contacting us, very worried about how much plastics are in their bodies,” she said. “The responsibility [for scientists] is to report robust science so you are not unnecessarily scaring the general population.”
Rauert called treatments claiming to clean microplastics from your blood “crazy” – some are advertised for £10,000. “These claims have no scientific evidence,” she said, and could put more plastic into people’s blood, depending on the equipment used.
Materić said insufficiently robust studies might also help lobbyists for the plastics industry downplay known risks of plastic pollution.
It's interesting, who gets to disregard precautionary principle and who doesn't. Seems to depend on the leverage of money.