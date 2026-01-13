Our New Reality The Plasticene

Our New Reality The Plasticene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephany Gormley's avatar
Stephany Gormley
18h

I wholly agree that this plastics in all forms are not good for the environment, human beings, and animals--but I want the science to be right so that these points in The Guardian article about inaccurate information will not add to the problem or help lobbyists. Here are the excerpts that I thought made sense from the article. My now late uncle was an award-winning optical physicist and chemical engineer at Corning Glass. He always warned about bad science often making a bad problem even worse.

Article excerpts:

“We get a lot of people contacting us, very worried about how much plastics are in their bodies,” she said. “The responsibility [for scientists] is to report robust science so you are not unnecessarily scaring the general population.”

Rauert called treatments claiming to clean microplastics from your blood “crazy” – some are advertised for £10,000. “These claims have no scientific evidence,” she said, and could put more plastic into people’s blood, depending on the equipment used.

Materić said insufficiently robust studies might also help lobbyists for the plastics industry downplay known risks of plastic pollution.

Reply
Share
Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
19h

It's interesting, who gets to disregard precautionary principle and who doesn't. Seems to depend on the leverage of money.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elba · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture