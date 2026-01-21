We live in interesting (actually very weird) times.

This industry which has deliberately lied and knowingly continued to pollute the planet and everyone in it, has reappeared, having magically transformed itself into some sort of savior; they care, they’re acting responsibly, they want to help and collaborate with scientists and policy makers to bring understanding and clarity to the difficult situation we face.

From unaccountable villains, they’re now the Good Guys

And if you find that infuriating, blame the mainstream media. Nothing like a glaring headline:

Exclusive: ‘A bombshell’: doubt cast on discovery of microplastics throughout human body Some scientists say many detections are most likely error, with one high-profile study called a ‘joke’

Several papers are being “investigated” but the main target was the one by Matthew Campen group at University of New Mexico, reporting large quantities of nanoplastics in human brains, an increase of over 50% in 6 years, and links with Alzheimers.

Dr Cassandra Rauert, who receives frequent queries about plastic levels in bodies, stressed that poor-quality data is irresponsible, risks scaremongering, and can fuel unnecessary public worry.

Of course , she also echoed what the criticized paper had stressed, that “It’s really the nano-size plastic particles that can cross biological barriers and that we are expecting inside humans, but the current instruments we have cannot detect nano-size particles.”

In brief, the authors of the criticisms did not suggest plastic particles were safe, just that the methodology was inadequate for the conclusions suggested.

The controversy echoes a familiar pattern where preliminary work generates outsized fear spurring disproportionate policy responses and only later does sober scrutiny reveal the full picture.

Or as one of the scientists used in the article snarked, academic culture surrounding microplastics research as being driven by a “race to publish” sensational results. This from an “independent” chemist who worked for Dow Chemical and Union Carbide for decades. He argued that the academic environment encouraged researchers to : “make extraordinary claims about the presence of plastics in the body without providing even ordinary evidence to support them”.

Apparently the peer-reviewed journals that published the findings simply ignored the lack of evidence...for some mysterious self-serving reason.

His main concern though, like that expressed by the plastics industry, is the risk to public trust, that he has deep concern that "questionable results" are being "trumpeted to popular media outlets as solid scientific facts", harming the public by setting false expectations and ultimately making it impossible for people to distinguish between robust science and sensationalism.

One of the other scientists, an academic one, snarled that the Brain paper was “joke science” in an Instagram post. Very professional.

The original authors quickly responded, clarifying some points, explaining others,...but the damage was done. A leading international newspaper published this “bombshell” and alarmed headlines spread in global media.

While the petrochemical industry sits back, rubbing its collective hands together in glee, scientists have jumped into the fray to have at each other. The spotlight is now on them, the accuracy of their work, their labs, and their assertions/theories.

The result? Deflecting vital attention from the known/proven/verifiable fact that potentially toxic materials are collecting in the bodies of all of us, have been for many decades, and will be increasing (double the amount by 2040). Worse, attention is no longer on the known/proven fact that among the chemicals these particles bring into us are known dangers like poisonous heavy metals , like banned pesticides, like the forever chemicals, like microbes and viruses.

And regrettably that attention is no longer on the fact that it will take at least 10 years to have evidence of what it does to the children born pre-polluted with these toxicants.

The industry has known – and lied about - potential hazards from its chemicals since the 1970s, as internal documents from their own in-house scientists have proven.

Now, thanks to this ”bombshell”, and after decades of evading accountability, the industry has reinvented its image to a model of cooperation, eager to actively participate in global research and policy forums, to unite science and industry. It has committed nearly $15 million from its international lobbying associations like the ACC, Cefic, Plastics Europe, for independent research with the aim of establishing “gold standard” analytical methods [translation: any high-alarm studies can be dismissed as “preliminary” or “faulty” until these higher standards are met], and an important role in “collaborative governance,” [translation: they help set the scientific standards that determine what counts as “harmful” in future regulations.]

Very clever. We won’t even need the shams of more COPs and UN Pollution Treaties

Anyone who thinks this is just some minor academic squabble, please read this:

Program on Reproductive Health and the Environment 21 Jan. 2026