Our New Reality The Plasticene

Our New Reality The Plasticene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
11h

Thank you, Elba, you're on the right track, don't listen to the detractors. There's been quite enough study in mice brains to illustrate the blood-brain barrier permeability, and a focal point for plaques, etc.

Reply
Share
1 reply by elba
elba's avatar
elba
3h

Ooops, had meant to say snarked, not "snarled". And I'm sorry my perspective wasn't clear enough. In brief, it was that these, as I noted, respected, highly qualified (except for the ex-Dow guy) scientists were not in any way disputing the issue of MNPs in human brains, just that the methodology was inadequate for the conclusions suggested. That is the significant point that is now being dismissed to their advantage by the industry supporters, And it was inevitable.

I've published in Guardian and think they're great, but it's the subeditors who write the headlines/ledes. This one was designed to shock. If you don't think it was useful to the industry/denialists, so be it. I disagree.

It reminds me of the debate over warning vs upsetting the public re:Covid...

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elba · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture