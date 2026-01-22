Sorry - problem with link in original post..

Program on Reproductive Health and the Environment 21 Jan. 2026

Toxic chemicals and pollutants are contributing to a rise in chronic disease including cancer, Parkinson’s, diabetes, heart disease, autism, and infertility. Yet, the chemical lobby is trying to rewrite the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the one law designed to protect people from harmful chemicals. If they are successful, it could result in significantly higher exposures to toxic chemicals and more sickness and death.

A Congressional hearing scheduled for Thursday, January 22 will discuss draft legislation to significantly weaken TSCA under the guise of “innovation.” Dr. Tracey Woodruff will testify at the hearing, which will be live streamed.

TSCA was updated by Congress in 2016 to improve the law’s legal structures and EPA’s ability to ban harmful chemicals, following the Agency’s efforts to ban deadly asbestos that were stymied by industry. The updated TSCA requires EPA to conduct safety reviews of new chemicals before they enter the market, conduct risk evaluations of existing chemicals to identify unreasonable risks, and protect people more susceptible to toxic harms such as pregnant women, children, workers, and those who live where polluting facilities are sited.

Unfortunately, EPA’s regulatory process has been fraught with industry and political interference, which has delayed progress on public health protections and perpetuated harmful chemical exposures in the U.S., including to deadly chemicals like asbestos and methylene chloride.

This problem was recognized in the first Make America Healthy Again report. And yet, the Trump Administration pursues a Let Industry Do Whatever It Wants strategy as Trump’s EPA has granted – or is in the process of granting – a laundry list of requests from the National Association of Manufacturers’ “wish list.” In addition to weakening TSCA, industry wants to:

Reverse course on limiting PFAS in drinking water

Give polluters a “pass” on Clean Air Act requirements

Delay a rule phasing out use of TCE, a degreaser linked to Parkinson’s disease

Rework the math of risk evaluations for 1,4 dioxane, which is linked to kidney and liver damage, and other harmful chemicals

Fast track new chemical approvals

It doesn’t stop there. Led by industry insiders, Trump’s EPA is working to eliminate EPA’s science arm, the Office of Research and Development, and has approved more than 600 new PFAS chemicals in recent years. And now they want to take down TSCA.

The updated TSCA law is far from perfect: Fewer than 20 chemicals have undergone risk evaluation and/or risk management since 2016 and nearly 40,000 risk evaluations remain to be conducted. This has been no easy task as EPA’s staff and funding have not kept pace with the need to protect people from harmful chemicals.