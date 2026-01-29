So you want to quash the legitimate, and increasingly noticed scientific objections to your business, especially now that people are starting to learn that your business is poisoning them - you need an effective strategy. What do you do?

You already have employed the usual tactics, including regulatory, corporate, academic, NGO, media captures - very successfully.

You’ve lied through your teeth about the hazards to humans and the environment your own in-house scientists have proven to you for decades.

You’ve created super-powerful international organizations of all types which successfully manage the message and influence decision makers in every possible context.

And your efforts have paid off magnificently.

You’ve opposed regulation at the national, state, and local levels to proactively undermine it. Rather than fighting off each new regulatory proposal as it emerged, you’ve gone on the offensive by lobbying for ‘pre-emption’ laws designed to make punitive regulations increasingly unfeasible. Your sheer size across sub-sectors (and the accompanying jobs and economic activity across numerous jurisdictions) naturally makes states reticent to inflict harm upon it .As of 2024, pre-emption legislation has been implemented in 18 states, barring plastic bans for 42% of the US population.

Since you first mounted your infamous recycling 1980s solution (AKA “consumers are litter-bugs”), you’ve made an average of 500 million tons of plastics –annually– but the world recycles just 9% (and the US just 5%). Your production is expected to double by 2040. An estimated 14% of all the plastic ever created has simply been incinerated, which releases the chemicals into the air and environment in the form of the tiny particulates now proven highly dangerous, and restarts the toxic cycle.

Approximately 99 percent of plastic comes from chemicals sourced from fossil fuels, and throughout their lifecycle, plastic production generates approximately 3.4 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

You externalize the economic and social costs so they are borne by citizens and governments in countries around the world: translation: the victims pay taxes that benefit their poisoners. The IMF estimates global fossil fuel subsidies reached a staggering $7 trillion by 2022, with the U.S. accounting for nearly 35% of the global total: as of Sept 2025, US government had already handed you $35 billion. Until 2020, you weren’t even held accountable for cleaning up your waste. Your continued “soft capture” is evidenced by plastics research receiving only 2.5% of the funding for climate change research, despite the two issues being chemically and ecologically linked.

And your revenues are really, really healthy - your global market is projected to grow from $768.9 billion in 2025 to $1,138.9 billion [AKA over one trillion] by 2035. This expansion is being supported by consistent demand across sectors.

………………….

The 15 years the focus was on plastic’s devastating impact on oceans and marine life you could dodge, but when attention switched to its potential harm to humans, you had to find a new tactic.

Breakthroughs began abruptly, with the revelation that bottle-fed babies ingest millions of MPs daily (Ireland, 2020), that they are found in human placentas (Italy, 2020), in the colon (Malaysia –China –Oz. 2021) . and in the human circulatory system (the Netherlands, 2022). A major finding ( Italy , 2024) , the first paper to directly examine the risks of microplastics exposure in humans, published in The New England Journal of Medicine in March, studied patients undergoing surgery to remove plaque from their arteries. More than two years after the procedure, those who had microplastics in their plaque had a higher risk of heart attack, stroke and death than those who didn’t..... First indications were also discovered that the plastic particles could promote the metastasis of tumors. (Vienna, 2024) and the first discovery of their presence in the myocardium (thick centre of heart) of neonates (China, 2025)

It wasn’t until 2024 when Wagner’s excellent and comprehensive updated inventory of the chemicals in these plastics was published, and then the announced discovery of MNPs in human brains that the threat to human health finally took centre stage.. Not only did the latter prove the NPs could ignore the presumed protection of the blood-brain barrier, but that there was a shocking increase of ca. 50% in those who’d died in 2024 than 6 years earlier. It’s now being considered that this may have weakened the barrier, allowing larger MP particles to enter. Again, the key challenge now is to develop methods to “see” these in living humans.

Since then, awareness and concerns have grown over their tantalizing-but-still-unproven impact on everything from our endocrine system (our biological ‘Mother Board’), lungs, heart, liver, testes, bone marrow, links to cancers -particularly breast and colon - reproductive system, ADHD, dementia and Alzheimer’s, and effects on children: the list seems to grow exponentially - all linked to these minute invaders.

Fortunately for you, it’s all still very new.

If proven, it would call for harsher industry regulations and production caps.

Your fast gear shifting has been brilliant - not only has it shut off any idea of capping production (threatened in the Global Plastics Treaty), you’ve succeeded in capturing the whole treaty process.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Now you’ve shifted gears, because you’ve discovered an even more innovative strategy - one which has the added bonus of making you the Good Guys. You’ll become a leader and regulator in the establishment of new “Gold Standard Science”. No more floods of reports of nanoplastics in people’s organs, not until those researchers meet your standards:

The result? You’ll have strategic control over the global regulatory environment and control over the scientific narrative

You’ll be the “Reliability” Gatekeeper: If the industry’s rules demand that only “gold standard” (reproducible, longitudinal, standardized) studies can be used for policy, they effectively disqualify the hundreds of independent studies that already demonstrate correlation between plastics and health issues

but may not meet these extremely high (and often) expensive methodological bars

And of course, you’ll control the speed of regulation , since “gold standard” requires longitudinal multi-generational human exposure —can take 10 to 20 years to complete while products remain on the market while “further gold-standard study” is carried out.

Control Over Consumer and Investor Perception -that “gold standard” label is a powerful tool for reputational control.

Neutralizing Activism: When activists claim microplastics are harmful, the industry can point to its “gold standard” research projects to argue they are the following the most “rigorous” and “unbiased” path.

ESG Certainty: For investors, “gold standard” certifications provide a “safe harbor” against greenwashing laws, that ensuring investment capital to flow into plastic production under the guise of verified quality.

While framed as a search for truth, critics of the project point out that by emphasizing “knowledge gaps” and the need for “standardized methodologies,” the industry can delay refurbishment. By positioning their own research as the only “gold standard,” the industry seeks to control the narrative around what constitutes a proven health risk

///////////////////////////////

The strategy was institutionalized at the governmental level in 2025, providing the industry with significant legal leverage.

Executive Order 14303 (May 23, 2025): President Trump signed the “Restoring Gold Standard Science” order. It mandated that federal agencies (EPA, FDA, USDA) adopt nine strict tenets—including reproducibility and “constructive skepticism”—for all research used in federal decisions.

Industry Embrace (Aug 2025): Major chemical companies (e.g., Dow, BASF) and associations like the American Chemistry Council (ACC) formally aligned their research strategies with these new federal “gold standard” requirements.

Summary of Benefits for the Industry

By 2026, this strategy gives the petrochemical industry Strategic control Over the Global Rational:

Regulatory Delay: By demanding “gold standard” perfection, the industry can control that current concerns regarding health are “speculative” and require decades of further study.

Premium Pricing: “Gold standard” certified recycled materials (like circle naphtha) command a 5–15% price premium over unverified materials.

Market Barriers: The high cost of “gold standard” blockchain traceability and third-party auditing favors massive, vertically integrated corporations over smaller competitors.

In 2026, the petrochemical industry’s transition to a “gold standard” strategy—prioritizing extreme methodological rigor as a prerequisite for regulation—is fully operational, having crystallized between late 2023 and mid-2025.

This shift was a direct response to a surge in high-profile studies (2022–2024 finding) of microplastics in human blood, lungs, and brains. By 2026, the industry uses this strategy to challenge emerging health data by framing existing research as “preliminary” while awaiting “gold standard” longitudinal proof.

The petrochemical industry’s current “gold standard” approach provides several strategic benefits:

Threshold Control: By Protagonist the Development of Standards Like ISO 1609-2 , the industry helps define the measurement threshold that it is considered what constitutes a “hazardous” concentration of microplastics.

Regulatory Delay: Demanding “gold standard” longitudinal human data—which can take over a decade to compile

Market Certification: The industry has rebranded its own recycling and manufacturing processes under “gold standard” certifications (e.g., ISCC PLUS ) to warrant premium pricing for “verified” circular resins.

Shifting the Narrative: Industry-funded research now focuses on “confounding factors,” such suggesting that preparation methods are more significant drivers of microplastic ingestion than plastic packaging.

Key Turning Points in 2024

March 6, 2024 (The NEJM “Landmark” Study: A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that patients with microplastics in their carotid artery plaque had a 4.5 times higher risk of heart attack, stroke, or death.

By the end of 2024, the industry transitioned on defense from “there is no exposure” to “there is no gold-standard evidence of harm.” This methodology-first strategy provided by foundation for the formal regulatory alignment experience in 2025 and 2026.

And most recently , finding several respected scientists to criticize the methodology (not the fact that plastics are a hazard to humans), setting off a biologist vs chemist debate….

And they are going to get away with this!