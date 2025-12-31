We weren’t on Substack then, but seems likely there were plenty of predictions about what lay ahead…

Could anyone - even the most cynical, the most pessimistic - have imagined the utterly disgraceful behavior of the country’s “leaders”? The increasingly warlike military actions? The dismantling of our public health protection? The ascendancy of utter non-entities to positions of power and influence? The return of once-vanquished measles, FGS? The triumph of censorship in the media? The muting of universities and scientists? The growing economic disparity? The monstrosity known as ICE?

If anyone did, do not want to see what they expect for 2026.