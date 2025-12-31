Dec.31, 2024: Did anybody predict
How Awful 2025 Would Be?
We weren’t on Substack then, but seems likely there were plenty of predictions about what lay ahead…
Could anyone - even the most cynical, the most pessimistic - have imagined the utterly disgraceful behavior of the country’s “leaders”? The increasingly warlike military actions? The dismantling of our public health protection? The ascendancy of utter non-entities to positions of power and influence? The return of once-vanquished measles, FGS? The triumph of censorship in the media? The muting of universities and scientists? The growing economic disparity? The monstrosity known as ICE?
If anyone did, do not want to see what they expect for 2026.
"2025 was quite a decade!" Great line, thanks Kathleen and John
As John Pavlovitz has said, 2025 was quite a decade! And the population needs more stress because?