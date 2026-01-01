[For the record, I’ve been a magazine and newspaper editor and have learned by doing the reading of hundreds if not thousands of articles…the lack of quality , especially from experienced pros, shocked me at first. Good writing was a delight to encounter.]

Of course the respected, well-deserved super writers on Substack are ‘good’. We’re incredibly fortunate to have Robert , Heather, Paul, Dan, Bill, Michael, Frank, Richard, and so many others to read whenever we want. And they deserve their hundreds of thousands of subscribers.

But I think many of you fall into the trap of undervaluing your work because you haven’t a big following: while that’s natural these days, with social media having convinced society that life’s goal is to be deemed an “influencer”, it’s a lousy indicator of quality or talent.

Time’s limited, and too often I don’t get into other categories when I check the Substacks in my email. But having a bug recently, I read rather than wrote, and discovered some amazing work.

There’s an art to communicating with a reader in a forum such as this…somewhere between a newsletter and a blog, and I don’t think it’s a learned skill. Rather, it’s an innate ability to personalize communication, to express yourself in a way that you think will resonate with your reader. You may be writing about something technical, scientific, abstruse, but never in a way that is pedantic or condescending… instead making the effort to give the reader clarity and understanding.

As good teachers do.

You may be writing about personal experience, struggles, sorrow, success…but in a way that elicits a sense of intimacy with your readers, enabling them to understand and share your feelings..

Or you might be writing poetry, humor, fables…an unexpected and welcome break from all the political/economic/collapse ..like the utterly delightful parable of the apple tree last week which struck the right chord in my fevered state (thank you Deborah).

I wish I could name all those I’ve admired, but will try in future to comment on and restack your work (as I hope others will). You may not get on leaderboard, but you’ll know your effort is appreciated. So many of you describe yourselves humbly - just ‘retired’ or ‘parent’ or ‘animal lover’ or the ubiquitous ‘housewife’, as though you’re intimidated by the authors of many books, and scientists, (former) executives, political experts, etc. Some of those are invaluable, but SS has gotten commercialized to a point where much of what’s posted is done to sell something - books, courses, products. That’s life, I suppose, and can be avoided. The only really objectionable ones give you a paragraph or 2 teaser, than tell you to pay to see the rest. Tacky and tiresome.

Looking forward to more of your writing in 2026! Happy New Year!!

