Would it bother you much if you found out a few years were shaved off your estimated life expectancy? Like maybe only having 5 years to play golf after you retire instead of 10?

Do you look forward - honestly now - to being 80? Playing with the grand-kids, sitting on a park bench watching young people jog? Checking the obituary section of the paper to see who’s departed? Playing bingo in the old folks home?

The familiar actuary tables showing life expectancy for , say, a US man born in 1970 to be 76 years, a woman born in 1995 is 80.

Communicable diseases, which used to be the main cause of deaths, thanks to better education, public health actions and, [shhhh], vaccination programs, have been replaced by NCDs (non-communicable diseases) and chronic diseases - not just in the west but increasingly in less developed nations. These have always been assumed to be “old peoples’ diseases” , the inevitable result of the body slowly wearing down.

While statisticians would point out that populations are living longer, the medical concern is that not only have there been repeated surges of chronic illnesses since the 1980s, but that they’re most notable in younger people, those under the age of 60.

Early-onset dementias and Alzheimer’s , for example, are increasing among people 30-60 years old: heart attacks are climbing among 30- and 40-year olds; colon cancer rising sharply in those under 40, as are autoimmune diseases and stroke risk. For dementias the symptoms are initially relatively manageable, but soon deteriorate to a point where care needs to be continual. Diabetes2, on the other hand, can be monitored and medicated , allowing for normal activities and function. Cancer, given prompt treatment, can even be designated cured after 5 years with no recurrence. But all require medical interventions, often costly or ongoing, and most disrupt or limit functionality.

This has led to a new approach to estimating life expectancy, the HealthAge estimate. This predicts the likelihood of a healthy, fully functional period for the individual. The gap varies by country, with the US having the worst healthspan-lifespan gap of 12.4 years.

In other words, the fellow born in 1970, who is now 55 can expect to make it without limiting health issues to age 63. The woman, now 35, and whose lifespan is presumed to be age 80, will live fully-functionally until she’s about 66 (because while they generally live longer, they also carry a disproportionately larger burden of non-communicable diseases.)

So here’s the reality:

This is not about dying but becoming aware of what we’ll face in our later years.

And it’s important because it empowers those in their 40s and 50s to act sooner to take whatever preventative measures they can - like eating healthy, getting enough sleep, keeping stress under control, being alert to symptoms and the good idea of checkups, rather than just assuming they’re too young to worry about something that’s just “old folks’ problem”.

And it should be a concern for governments, given the economic burden chronic disease puts on a country. Chronic diseases won’t make you drop like a fly, but will have considerable costs in addition to the impact on the length and quality of your life. For instance someone with Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia, is expected to live for about 10 years after the diagnosis, currently about 10% of cases of dementias are young-onset, symptoms developing between the ages of 30 and 60, a notable 373% increase among Millennials and Gen X over the last decade.

• Health care costs of caring for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias is an estimated $360 billion in 2024, with projected increases to nearly $1 trillion (that’s a ”T”) by 2050 • The cost of cancer care continues to rise and is expected to reach more than $240 billion by 2030 • Costs from cardiovascular diseases are projected to hit roughly $2 trillion (another “T”) by 2050 • In 2022, the total estimated cost of diagnosed diabetes was $413 billion in medical costs and lost productivity • Heart and stroke diseases take an economic toll, as well, costing the health care system $254 billion per year and causing $168 billion in lost productivity on the job. • Approximately 60% of Americans have chronic diseases; total costs are equivalent to almost one-fifth of the American economy. • Significant but receiving little attention: the economic and personal costs of care-giving for those with such disabilities are impossible to estimate/not included in the economic analyses, and likely to have greater impact on women -.

Those who find this unpleasant have plenty of “live to be 100” advisors online…