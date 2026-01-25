As G. Elliott Morris of Strength in Numbers wrote: Republicans could stop this at any time they wanted to.

“All it would take to end the murder of American citizens by an untrained government goon squad is 16 Republicans in Congress voting with Dem[ocrat]s to defund ICE (or 23 to impeach and remove Trump—3 in House & 20 in Senate). That’s it. 23 Americans can vote for the public and end all of this.”

From the inimitable Heather Cox Richardson - Read full article at 25 January, 2026

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

What is happening in the US is no longer about Dems vs Reps.

This transcends all the political noise we’ve been part of for far too long.

This has crossed the line and we are in very dangerous territory as a society.

And no, I don’t know if the ‘23’ acting will be enough.

But I’ve no other remedy. Does anyone?