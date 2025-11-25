James Hansen, in case anyone doesn’t know, is the outstanding scientist who testified climate warning to Congress in 1988. This article manages to make important but highly technical information comprehend-able to us non-specialists.

I’ve appended the comment I made - very late, but I hope he may see it.

Indeed Dr. Hansen, the Sophies can make a great difference, as can women – just look at Moms Clean Air Force in Time magazine’s 100 Climate Leaders earlier this year. The challenge is to make the issue relevant, to personalize it, because it’s not until an individual ‘gets it’, both cognitively and emotionally, that they become engaged.

The scientists working with me agree that the impact of nanoplastics on the polycrisis should be our target issue, encompassing the whole gestalt of the situation.: from increasing glacial ice melt , reduction of crops by blocking photosynthesis, increasing both CO2 levels and the toxicity of air pollution – to, most urgently, causing harm to 8+ billion humans who remain oblivious to the fact that they (and their children) are already polluted.

We are trying to focus on that aspect, by showing how that harm is only recently been discovered, and the implications only beginning to emerge, but that hypothesis is already shifting to tested theory despite the decades lost to false information, deliberate obfuscation, and the unfortunate 15 year focus on marine fauna. We are far behind and will need an estimated 5-10 years of research to prove causality. But in the few years since attention turned to terrestrial mammals – us – from the discovery of nanoplastic in placenta to last year’s finding of them in human brains, patterns of effects on us, and especially on children are emerging.

Your Kennedy quote is apt ….”We all breathe the same air. We all cherish our children’s future.

…but some just don’t care - vide today’s news:” EPA to abandon air pollution rule that would prevent thousands of U.S. deaths” (Wap)

Crucial need is for the public to be informed, hence our sense of urgency. It’s our 1988 moment. Any suggestions most welcome!

Thank you for all your work, (and being patient with long comments!)