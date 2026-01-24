National Guard?Can't the Governor Call Them in?elbaJan 24, 2026764ShareWouldn’t they have to protect the state’s citizens?Or would have to follow Pres orders?This obscene anti-Americanism has to STOP!!!!764Share
An outright war between Nat Guard and ICE? Wow, great TV. When the govt attacks its own people, that's an act of war, no? People keep calling for the 25th Amendment - one comment in reply said No, 2nd Amendment. It's time.
Gov. Tim Walz has now activated the Minnesota National Guard at the request of county law enforcement about an hour ago. He already had them there on standby now he can deploy them on the streets.