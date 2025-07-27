There’s a certain irony in how I got into this…which I was unaware of at the time.

Following an accident, and failed surgical fixes, I was told the only option was a full knee replacement. Having seen the research showing the tendency of joint implant materials - metal and plastic - to gradually wear down into micro-particles circulating in the body with nobody knowing what harm they caused , I opted out.

Seen too many dead creatures in sea environment from this cause…

No hiking, cycling, driving…and no stairs = had to leave my great little place high on a mountain .on the edge of a national forest and move hundreds of meters closer to the sea, joining the city sprawl. Friend kindly lent me a cottage he’d inherited close to the sprawl – just right for 1 person, even a bit of garden and no stairs.

Hadn’t lived there long before developing a bunch of symptoms (wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath), and guessed that Covid had finally caught up with me. But no. Turned out to be asthma, which docs pointed out was due to the heavily polluted air I was now living in. Said it was common, gave me link to local air monitoring station and said to wear mask on days when indicators were red. …

Which is how and why I entered the world of small particulate matter….and with input from friends with expertise in the relevant sciences, was introduced to airborne micro plastics.

Years of sea pollution (70% of earth’s surface) - have been the focus of environmental studies for decades. I’ve held handfuls of the stuff that the sea and shores are littered with: it was like tiny, multi-coloured confetti, and I watched it sail off after a gust of wind blew past…not giving a thought to what it would be doing on land.

But that focus has shifted, far more attention is now paid to the environmental impact, and better late than never, to that on humans.

This recent shift of focus onto humans has been driven by the discovery that the real danger lies in the further breakdown of micro-plastics into nano-plastics. Nanos being so much smaller (invisible to naked eye) they can evade all the “defense walls” we have. We now know they slip through the blood-brain barrier, and that of the reproductive system. that they can even can get inside cells and change DNA.

And because this has only recently been discovered, we know virtually nothing about what damage they do. Nor will we until long-range research proves causality

What we do know is that they are circulating in our blood, they have been collecting in our bodies for years – possibly decades, that there are more of them nestled in our brains than in any other organ – and that there are an average of 50% more in brains now than 10 years ago.

A lot of what we’ve been learning is shocking, disturbing, downright scary - but nothing as much as this: all babies are now born “pre-polluted” thanks to the nanos in the placentas that fed them while in utero. What in the name of all that’s holy will happen to them as they grow up?

These plastics have been breaking down since they first appeared, some in a matter of years, some took decades, some will take centuries. They are everywhere, in everyone. Sure we can reduce plastic usage, but that’s too late.

They are in the water we drink, the air we breathe, the food we eat, the clothes we wear, even the sand our children play in at the beach…. and there is no way to get rid of them.

8.2 billion of us, all exposed, even the 1%. Too late to jet off to that private island…the stuff’s already in you.

I’m angry and frustrated because there’s nothing I can do about this. In the past I’ve always found actions to take against environmental or social problems: now it’s not the gimpy leg, but the realization that there’s nothing I - or you - can do to fix this.

Except what may ultimately prove to be the most powerful action of all: to help as many as possible unite because they finally understand that all those poly-crises they are tired of hearing about (and that this is part of)… directly affects them. And their children.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

In Part 2 we’ll look at how this has become our new reality, the whos and whys, and how to shake things up.