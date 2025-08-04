Our New Reality The Plasticene

Our New Reality The Plasticene

Elba
Aug 7

Ab-so-bloody true, and why we're going to keep on banging about the outrageous lack of accountability for a mega-industry that has literally and knowingly been poisoning us -all 8.2 billion of us - for over a half century..

Thanks for the support!

ArtDeco
Aug 7

No comments yet. SAD. This is the same approach that the packaging, plastic, and petroleum industries used to push the efforts and costs of recycling onto consumers.

The big chain stores want everything wrapped in plastic and cardboard to make inventory control easier. Period.

There is NO benefit to consumers to all the packaging waste that we now have to try to recycle (that often goes to the landfills anyway).

And microplastics may be a big part of the fertility crisis the right wing is melting down over. Unproven, but seems likely. And no precautionary principle anywhere where plastic ( a totally new and unnatural substance) is concerned.

