We haven’t found anyone who’ll take the bet…any of you care to wager?

Said bet is that the latest United Nations Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee [INC] on Plastic Pollution (aka INC-5.2) which starts tomorrow in Geneva, will turn out differently than the 5 that went before…or the now-30 COPs; that the powers of fossil fuel/petrochemical industries, and the countries that control them, will stop blocking any meaningful change which threatens their massive wealth, power, and interests.

Actually, the petro group, led by Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iran and - wait for it - the US of A (the MAHA lot who are claiming to “Make America Healthy Again”)…, have lately been joined by hundreds of other non-fossil fuel companies, like Walmart, Coca-Cola and Pepsi, Nestlé. Unilever…..

Despite the name and stated intent, these meetings are expensive showcases , using the pretext of dealing with urgent global issues to disguise the reality: their prime objective is to protect corporate power under cover of the claim they’re protecting national economic interests. It is a massive con, but continues to be unstoppable.

Never mind that their products “cause disease and death and health related economic losses of more than $1.5 trillion”, as the Lancet reported yesterday ..

Never mind that the alarming scientific health concerns mentioned in many articles have already been surpassed by worse findings.

Never mind that plastic breaks down to particulate matter so small it can -and does - interact with microbes and environmental chemicals https:medicalexpress.com/tags/environmental-chemicals

Never mind that the agreement still refers to health effects as something experienced by people exposed to toxic emissions near plastics manufacturing plants.

Never mind that there was no official scientific advisory panel set up for development of the treaty content.

Never mind that The World Health Organization estimates that air pollution kills about seven million people every year —and nobody is yet sure how much of that pollution is from nanoplastics, other than that it’s a lot…

Never mind that virtually all reportage attempts to be balanced, fair to all sides, and understated.

It’s as though nobody on the protect-people-and-environment side read the report last year which pointed out that “ The industry’s current growth trajectory is exponential and plastic production is expected to double or triple by 2050. The rapidly increasing production of plastics and the continued reliance on fossil fuels for production, have contributed to numerous environmental problems and health harms. As a result, plastic pollution has become an increasing threat to natural ecosystems, human health and climate.” This from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (a U.S. Department of of Energy Office of Science), a national laboratory managed by the University of California.

As a reminder, of the 16,325 known chemicals used to make plastics, more than 4,219 are chemicals of concern, which are persistent, bio-accumulative, mobile or toxic. About 1,191 are considered to be probably hazardous. The risks to health are simply unknown for over 10,726, often in formulations that are proprietary (company secret).

And yet the 100+ countries that support an effective treaty get bogged down in minor issues, focus on their individual situations, get out-argued and generally sidelined by the professional lobbyists and industry leaders who’ve been having the same sort of conferences for decades.They are brilliant at agnotology (controlling the proles).

They may even have a hand in the frequent misinformation about how we - all 8.2 billion of us - are getting dosed with micro and - worse- nanoplastics: there’s a trend in reporting that lists what we eat and drink as the main sources, followed by what we wear, then, and only then, by what we breathe. A quick check of knowledgeable experts in this area disagrees, considering what we breathe to be most significant. It’s almost as though some are trying to put the blame on the consumers…again.

As far as the conference outcome goes, David Azoulay, a senior attorney at the Center for International Environmental Law points out the absurd fact of the “problematic underlying approach in how Unep operates, which is to consider that the people who created the problem, benefited from the problem, have lied about the problem and their responsibility about it for decades, are treated as trustworthy partners to solve those problems.”

If this sounds skeptical about the outcome of this conference, it is. There are only 4 points that any effective agreement must contain, lest it become just another impotent pile of legalistic blather.

All chemicals used in the manufacturing of plastic must be fully identified. All chemicals used in the manufacturing of plastic must be proven safe for humans and the environment The petrochemical industry, the manufacturers, shall be responsible for the management of plastic waste in a manner that is safe for humans and the environment The production of plastic, particularly the 98% from fossil fuels must be reduced.

AFAIC, fat chance!