One of the terrific things about abstract art is how, if stared at long enough, lots of little images appear. Like here - that shark in the lower right hand corner, or the person with a spear upper left, or - wait for it - yes that’s definitely an angel descending

Except that’s not art...just a highly magnified photo of the disintegrated plastic floating around in us we’ve been talking about in Parts 1 and 2.

.............

The elderly aunt of one of our team members was very upset by what we’ve written in The New Reality, saying it was unnecessarily alarmist , that pointing out we all are at risk was an exaggeration, and that it sounded like we had no trust in government and international organizations to sort it all out.

A very nice lady, much loved by her nephew, who let it ride rather than telling her it was neither unnecessary nor alarmist, that we are all at risk, and that no, we don’t have that sort of trust.

What we share, most of us from direct experience, is that until people comprehend that an issue affects them directly, denial, detachment, disagreement prevail. We need an “aha moment,” and if the subjects covered here, especially regarding children don’t set that off...

We are committed to that purpose because it is the only way to bring about change. As an example, check this out What has it taken to unite France’s divided voters? A hated, toxic chemical

“ Food and health are tangible in an everyday sort of way, rather than having the problem of being almost too big to wrap one’s head around. Perhaps our brains are simply more able to deal with the threat posed by introducing a dangerous chemical into the food system, than with systemic threats and cascading impacts through the climate and ecosystems. And that’s what is instructive about the reaction”

“It’s no secret that faith in democracy has been tumbling almost everywhere. But France has experienced a particularly acute decline, with French voters expressing far more disaffection than their neighbours in Germany and Italy. In the midst of that, the research institute Destin Commun proposes that the environment may actually be a unifying issue for French voters – a generational, civilisational type of project that can provide a sense of national purpose. In its most recent report, Destin Commun found that 87% of the French are concerned about the climate crisis and environmental degradation, and French voters rank the environment as a more important political issue than they do insecurity, retirements, immigration or inequality.”

Leave a comment