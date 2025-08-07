Just when we can’t think any worse of the madmen in Washington, Foreign Policy reveals yet more morsels of slime

His Personal “Morality”…

”In April 2024, U.S. President Donald Trump convened a group of oil and gas executives at Mar‑a‑Lago. According to multiple accounts, he offered them what he called “a deal”: donate $1 billion to his reelection campaign, and the second Trump administration would dismantle U.S. climate policy.

The fossil fuel industry delivered plenty of cash, although untraceable dark money makes a full accounting impossible. Since January, Trump has moved with startling speed to keep his side of the tainted bargain.”

Global Impact

“Internationally, Trump pulled the United States from the historic and widely supported Paris Agreement, cut off climate aid to developing nations, declined to send American diplomats to U.N. climate talks (even those outside the Paris Agreement), and shuttered the State Department’s climate office—firing all its professional staff in the process.”

Economic Illiteracy

“The likely financial cost? Double-digit losses in global economic output compared to what could have been and at a price tag of more than a hundred trillion dollars over a few decades.”

At Home

“The administration has launched an all‑out assault on climate action: repealing clean-energy tax incentives, freezing funding for renewable programs, dismantling America’s climate science capacity, unwinding clean air regulations, and even scrapping the legal foundations that enable future administrations to regulate greenhouse gases.”

Ignoring a Vital Piece

OK, this is from Foreign Policy, so it can be forgiven for ignoring his attacks on scientific research, agencies designed to protect the public, and slamming the door shut on health funding. But in terms of international standing and influence, an unfortunate consequence is that Americans are losing a lot of the very scientists and innovators that made it a global leader. Already EU countries and China are far ahead of the US in research on the potentially disastrous consequences of toxic petrochemicals in humans.

Maybe they behave like this because the water in DC is so polluted by brain-poisoning microplastics?