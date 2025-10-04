Not so cheery new report just out is a reminder of how interconnected all this is. Our position is to try to keep awareness of this fact front and center, though from a lot of reading on Substack, many would just prefer the safety of endless debates about whether CO2 is the key to it all, or which group of scientists are lying political tools, or rabid woke leftists, etc.

Understandable, of course - it’s so much more comfortable to have a cozy niche to huddle in, and feel protected by. That’s not intended as a put-down, just an acknowledgment of human ‘nature’. And there are some excellent, informative articles that fit this profile, for instance an articulate back and forth reflecting very different points of view on 2 Oct regarding the Department of Energy’s Climate Working Group (DOE CWG) report: “Bunk from the Brink” vs “Is this the most embarrassing error in the DOE Climate Working Group Report?”. [not intended to put anybody on the spot, but these are both excellent, well written and informative examples].

Since I seem critical, OK here’s another irritant. Excellent article a couple of weeks ago, “It’s Time for Primary Prevention in Medicine” made the usual error (AFAIC) of lumping environmental with lifestyle choices regarding disease prevention. There is an explosion of research into the deleterious impact of the environmental factors on our health, and equating them with lifestyle choices is increasingly unacceptable.

The air pollution battles are reviving, with great concern increasingly focused on small particulate matter PM 2.5 and more recently even tinier PM 0.1.

= Nanoplastics.

They, along with a considerable amount of all the pollutants we breathe, are products of the fossil fuel industry. Air pollution is the runner up for the world’s leading cause of death.

A different angle was just posted to us from an environmentalist who’s involved with ongoing research regarding the dangerous impact of nanoplastics on plants, particularly that they stick to leaves, reducing photosynthesis, thus reducing crop yield. He’s concerned by the impact of this in a world where there are already food shortages, and where food price increases are hitting even consumers in rich countries. The science is out of my league, but the consequences are clear.

It’s all connected. And there’s a core cause that needs to be brought under control.