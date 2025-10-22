It’s really extraordinary, when you dig into this, how incredibly successfully a bunch of not-particularly outstanding businesspersons have been able to manipulate and control not just the public, but governments, FGS.

For over a half century….almost unbelievable, except these days, utter weirdness and idiocy are increasingly the norm.

They’ve white-anted** every agency, educational /scientific/NGO/media organization at will.

**white -anting is what our friends in Oz call the almost-invisible termites that get into a structure and silently work away until the whole thing collapses. As has happened now to the FDA, CDC, etc - all those agencies created to protect public health.

The NYT ran an article today on “The former lobbyists at the E.P.A.” (paywalled, sorry) detailing the ‘revolving door’ between the industry and government agencies, like this gem:

And Aaron Szabo, a lobbyist for the oil and chemical industries including the American Chemistry Council, now leads the E.P.A. office tasked with protecting the public from air pollution.

Being the NYT, it was balanced and nonjudgmental…

Being us who are deeply involved in the consequences of this , the reaction is stronger.

Few people are unaware of the way advertising can impact on consumer behavior. Fewer are unaware of politicians jerking people around…but the extraordinary power of some industries - like plastics/petrochemicals - to influence each of us, individually or en masse, is almost unimaginable.

Sure, they manipulate politicians, screw around with regulatory capture, lie through their teeth in ad campaigns, publish fake science, pressure universities (polite term for ‘bribe’), but their reach knows no bounds.

Example, it’s not just our government they lean on. its international governmental bodies, like the UN, whose policies they can block at will.

It’s not just threats to withhold university funding they use, it’s printing and distributing books for children to train them to be good little consumers, that they distribute free to schools.

This isn’t one major car maker competing with another for customers. Given the proof that this industry has known and lied about the danger to humans it is causing, this isn’t even capitalism. This is pure, unadulterated criminality.

Is it naive to hope that when people become aware of the extent of power this industry has on our lives they will finally call “enough”?