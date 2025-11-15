Our New Reality The Plasticene

Just opened an article and after 2 paragraphs got a “to read more become a paid subscriber”

Really? Like most of the mainstream media we thought we were freeing ourselves from? Like those publications a lot of people here left to be independent?

Or is it what some of the buzz points out – SS has just become a place to flog your books, your classes, seminars, courses?

Is it all about , errr...profit?

There are absolutely superb writers here – of all sorts, on all kinds of topics. There are some sites that work hard to curate the latest articles on specific topics. There are people sharing knowledge and experiences that deserves to be preserved. Plus many who have novel ideas to contribute.

There are also lots who need to vent...and they do it well.

Sure, sometimes it’s a bit much to open email and see nothing but rants about certain politicians, or social media level fluff. But that’s not what this place really is about, is it?

Or has AI interceded?

We’re new here, and we have a specific agenda that isn’t opinion, but hard science. This is the only place where we can let our information be broadcast without fear of censorship or retaliation. Yes, that sounds pretty paranoid, but we are targets as are our colleagues and other scientists. Don’t quite get how bad it is? Read our Sept 22 post at https://ournewrealitytheplasticene.substack.com [And it’s too bad Substack has made the category HealthPolicy.]

I just hope the info about SS going under is false, that we can and will keep it living up to its potential.