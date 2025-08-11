Our New Reality The Plasticene

Fossil Fuel Subsidies in the U.S.

Subsidy/Type/Description

Percentage Depletion Allowance [Direct]

Allows fossil fuel producers to deduct a fixed percentage (typically 15%) of their gross income from oil and gas properties.

Expenses of Intangible Drilling Costs (IDCs) [Direct]

Permits companies to immediately deduct drilling-related costs, such as labor and materials, from taxable income.

Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) [Direct]

Enables energy companies to structure as partnerships to avoid corporate income taxes and pass profits directly to investors.

Royalty Relief on Federal Lands [Direct]

Reduces or waives royalties that companies must pay for extracting oil and gas on federal lands to incentivize production.

Low-Interest Loans & Loan Guarantees [Direct]

Provides favorable financing terms or government-based guarantees for fossil fuel projects to lower borrowed costs.

Research & Development Fundings [Direct]

Allocates federal funds for developing new technologies to enhance fossil fuel extraction and utilization.

Public Land Leasing at Below-Market Rates [Indirect]

Offers leases for oil and gas exploration on public lands at rates below market value to reduce operating costs.

Environmental Liability Limitations [Indirect]

Caps the financial responsibility of companies for environmental damages, potentially transferring cleanup costs to taxpayers.

Tax Deductions for Refining Infrastructure [Indirect]

Provides tax incentives for investments in refining and processing infrastructure, reducing taxable income.

Defense & Military Protection of Oil Supply [Indirect]

Involves military expenditures to secure global oil supply lines, indirectly supporting the fossil fuel industry, estimated to cost the U.S. a minimum of $81 billion per year.

Climate & Health Externalities [Indirect]

Represents the societal costs of fossil fuel-related pollution and climate change, including healthcare expenses and environmental degradation.

Table 1. A breakdown of direct and indirect fossil fuel subsidies in the U.S., including the various tax breaks, financial incentives, and government support mechanisms that lower production costs and shield the oil and gas industry from market risks. These subsidies illustrate the extent to which public funds sustain the fossil fuel sector.

See the whole report at https://www.fractracker.org/2025/03/fossil-fuel-subsidies-free-market-myth/