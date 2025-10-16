Any economists out there? Seems you folks have been far ahead of those of us in other fields, since you’ve known about this corporate capture stuff for over 80 years. Like the very successful efforts in a relevant area of activity : in universities and scientific research centers.

There’ve been lots of efforts, like pushing our universities to divest, which have succeeded, but no understanding of the extent of industry manipulations in less obvious ways.

So when one of us went a little crazy about the real situation, we all paid attention. Her work has been defunded. She’s been screwed over and tried to find out why and discovered that the newish chairman of her university’s Board of Trustees was Senior Vice President of ExxonMobil.

Coincidence?

Her experience has started a lot of us digging around behind the scenes at our own research centres.

Are we being paranoid?

Seems not.

She passed this around yesterday:

• Research institution and ‘think tank’ capture. Research consortia or “think-tanks” that give the appearance of “neutrality” but are funded by corporate vested interests that use the organization to promote their agenda.

• NGO capture can occur when NGOs gain more funding through corporate sponsorships and partnerships than through memberships. Controversial examples include conservation charities accepting funding from the petrochemical industry and other large corporate sponsors.

• University capture occurs when funding-strapped universities are worried about jeopardizing corporate funding and might suppress negative research discoveries or critical researchers.

• School capture occurs when private or public schools accept funding or make use of educational materials from industry. Examples exist from the alcohol and food industries where experts claim the educational materials have been misleading or play down the health effects of products. Past tactics employed by the tobacco industry have also included placing tobacco shops close to schools. More recently, tobacco shops have been replaced by vape shops.

I had just read an article that struck me as rather off. Articulate, well written, in a good publication...but something rankled. Then I realized the author was using terms for different things (“ microplatics, nanoplastics and PPs,( plastic particulates)” interchangeably. It was subtle, and not overtly untrue, but clearly left the impression that this material is not the threat to humans that has been demonstrated in many research papers....

His paper, “Examining Misconceptions about Plastic-Particle Exposure from Ingestion of Seafood and Risk to Human Health” was conceptualized during the “Microplastic and Seafood: Human Health Symposium” held at Heriot-Watt University September 13–14, 2022. Funding for the symposium was provided by a consortium of seafood industries from the U.K., USA, and Australia.

He delicately dismisses the actual science this way:

“Current evidence on the uptake and depuration/elimination kinetics of PPs after exposure via ingestion indicates very low levels of absorption and accumulation of particles within internal tissues. The techniques for analysis of small PPs in tissues from environmental exposures are developing and will eventually enable detection at lower levels and validate or refute the results of recent reports of PPs in internal tissues (e.g., human brain) based on methods that appear to be especially vulnerable to false positives (e.g., pyrolysis gas chromatography).”

And in direct contradiction to the leading expert in Nanotoxicology, Dr. Phillip Demokritou, he states

Overall, the evidence suggests that dietary exposure to MPs from the contamination of food represents only a small fraction of the total human exposure to MPs

And this whopper

“Yes, microplastics have become ubiquitous in all settings—but there is no evidence that ingesting them is harmful to humans”

He had good credentials, but I had to look up his UK university: lo and behold, they have a campus in Dubai, and are opening another in Saudi Arabia. So checked funding.

You guessed it: Exxon, BP, the Oil and Gas Authority (a quarter million £ grant), the food industry, Equinor, Mobil, Shell, and Total. Other companies provide “in-kind” support like data sets, software, and staff time.

The paper is being touted (just look at Google) by the food industry, and the university.

It’s not just educational institutions: corporate capture is what’s ubiquitous :

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/oct/08/trump-administration-fossil-fuels-climate 11 Oct5 More than 40 Trump administration picks tied directly to oil, gas and coal, analysis shows

They are everywhere, like the microplastics they’ve lied about for years...slipping into society and us, then slowly, slowly, releasing their toxins.

This is worth pursuing.