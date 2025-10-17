Our New Reality The Plasticene

Our New Reality The Plasticene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.'s avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.
Oct 17

Too many people continue throwing non-biodegradable garbage down a dark chute or flush pollutants down toilet/sink drainage pipes as though they’re inconsequentially dispensing that waste into a black-hole singularity where it’s compressed into nothing. And then there are the corporate-scale toxic-contaminant spills in rarely visited wilderness. Out of sight, out of mind.

This was especially reflected in the astonishingly entitled and short-sighted selfishness I observed some years ago when a TV news reporter randomly asked a young Vancouverite wearing large sunglasses what he thought of government restrictions on disposable plastic straws. Grinning, he retorted that it is like he’s “living in a nanny state that’s always telling me what I can and cannot do”.

His carelessly entitled mentality revealed why so much gratuitous land-and-sea life-destroying plastic waste eventually finds its way into the natural environment, where there are few, if any, caring souls to immediately see it. Sadly, he’s far from being alone.

Likely due in large part to Earth’s enormous size, there’s a general obliviousness, if not a willful carelessness, towards the vast natural environment. There’s a continuance of polluting with a business as usual attitude.

Also, increasingly problematic is the very large and growing populace who are too overworked, worried and even rightfully angry about food and housing unaffordability for themselves or their family — all while on insufficient income — to criticize various industries for the environmental damage they cause, particularly when it's not immediately observable to the masses.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Elba
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Elba · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture