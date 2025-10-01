Again, the problem’s the hapless public’s fault. Blame the alarming obesity rates on piggy teens scarfing pizzas, lazy moms using ready meals, busy people relying on take-outs.

Just like every other plague, from pollution to the economy, there’s nobody but the consumer to blame.

makes things easy for the producers, for regulators, for politicians.

The Guardian just ran an article by a very good scientist, Colon cancer is on the rise among young people – and research points to one major culprit, in which she covers obesity as well…and blames ultra-processed foods: The public responds with over 600 commenting about how “they’ll eat what they damn well please”, “there’s no real proof of causation”, “waddya expect from kids”, “being a vegetarian is the solution”, etc.

Just a replay of reactions from so many other topics - but totally disregarding the evidence (that the author - as global public health specialist - must be aware of ), that our petrochemical industry plays a very big role in these disease increases.

maybe I’m getting paranoid - wouldn’t be surprised since I’ve become aware of the extent of both public and policy influence it has - but the evidence has been building for some time.

It’s known that nanoplastics in our systems increases inflammation and apoptosis, can impair cellular metabolism, , induces oxidative stress, inflammation, mutagenicity, and genotoxicity – processes linked to developmental abnormalities and chronic disease predisposition. But not a word about that.

So who are they going to blame when they hear about the increase of dementia and Alzheimer’s in the 30-50 age range?

Perhaps I’m being unfair, after all the author works in the UK, research from which seems spotty these days, while most of the relevant science is being carried out and published in places like China, Korea, Iran….

Used to be the USA, sigh.