Well, some are trying. Seems at least 1.6 million people** aren’t falling into the trap - not gushing on in pointless, endless arguments over vaccines or politicians or any of the many topics generated in order to distract the public (and media) from one proven, undeniable, and very serious universal fact: all our kids are in serious trouble.

Documented negative health effects of plastic exposure in early life:

Birth and infancy

• Miscarriage

• Preterm birth

• Decreased birthweight

• Decreased birth length

• Genital structure

• Bronchitis

• Increased BMI

Childhood

• Childhood cancer

• Poorer psychomotor development

• Lower IQ

• ADHD in girls

• Obesity

• Increased BMI

• Asthma

• Allergic rhinitis

• Atopic dermatitis

These aren’t just hypothetical connections - they are the ones already proven to and accepted by the United Nations Children’s Fund and The World Health Organization over a year ago. Since then research has continued to identify additional damages.

So why is this not as newsworthy as wildfires, droughts, political theatrics?

How has this dangerous impact of plastic chemicals on humans, particularly on the youngest, been known and acknowledged for decades, yet simply brushed aside?

Yes, uber-capitalism reigns, and yes the petrochemical/big oil/fossil fuel industry is very powerful, but come on: when the US President’s special advisory committee testifies to the US Congress (on a Safe Chemicals Act putting burden of proof of safety on the company before product approval), that…

“all children are born pre-polluted”

…how can they not listen?



“A child born in America today will grow up exposed to more chemicals than any other generation in our history.” FDA rep : testimony was based on the 2005 Environmental Working Group study of 300 chemicals as “umbilical body burden pollution in newborns”.

The US Congress voted it down

That was in 2010, by the way.

Yet in 2022, an extensive study of international research literature found only 37 published studies dealing with early-life effects.

A quarter of a century of an obviously red- flag, get- people- worked- up issue, and its virtually ignored?

Can’t be because they think the source is uninformed

Can’t be because they assume it’s just some other country’s children

Can’t be because they don’t give a toss about their own kids

Could it be because for decades, they just hadn’t heard about this?

Could that be because the media is whipped?

Some did hear, and they’ve responded, forming Moms Clean Air Force, **now over a million and a half strong, and are taking actions; their founder, now a grandmother, has just been named to Times 100 Environmental Leaders . Anyone with kids or grand-kids, or just sick of feeling futile, should check them out