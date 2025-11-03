Our New Reality The Plasticene

Discussion about this post

Lukas Fierz
Nov 7

Hi Elba, I was driven by the same thoughts and searched for years to find a single and simple slogan to fight with, a slogan which would also aim at the right side of the political spectrum. I came up with the term "Castratated in the Womb" (sperm and testosterone are down about 50% by intrauterine damage to the testicles). To my surprise all Swiss media refuse to print anything about this, because they do not believe it and because they are also afraid of the consequent gender discussions. I now try to sell the concept under "Testosteronecollapse", not with much success, but anyway I do not yet give up.

4 replies by Elba and others
Kathleen McCroskey
Nov 3

Thank you, a far more important topic than global warming. With plastics getting into every form of life, mass extinctions will accelerate. "An excellent example of the collective insanity of humanity is the dissemination of plastics into a biosphere which requires that all matter be continuously recyclable in the closed-loop system of Life." Plastics were a fatal error.

New report on oceans:

https://phys.org/news/2025-10-plastic-pollution-linger-ocean-surfaces.html

Plastic pollution could linger at ocean surfaces for over a century, new research finds, by Queen Mary, University of London

edited by Sadie Harley, reviewed by Robert Egan

- reporting on:

https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rsta.2024.0445

Coupling fragmentation to a size-selective sedimentation model can quantify the long-term fate of buoyant plastics in the ocean

Nan Wu, Stuart Grieve, Andrew Manning and Kate Spencer

Published:23 October 2025 https://doi.org/10.1098/rsta.2024.0445

Abstract

Plastic pollution in the ocean is a global environmental issue, with buoyant debris accumulating at the surface and posing long-term ecological threats. Although sediments are the ultimate sink for plastics, a mismatch between observed surface concentrations and estimated inputs implies the understanding of vertical sedimentation mechanisms and rates are inaccurate. Here, we present a coupled fragmentation–sedimentation model that quantitatively predicts the vertical transport and long-term fate of buoyant plastic debris and microplastics (MPs, less than 5 mm). Using a representative 10 mm polyethylene (PE) particle, we show that fragmentation into small MPs is essential for their incorporation into marine snow aggregates (MSAs) and subsequent settling. Even after 100 yr, ca. 10% of the initial plastic mass still remains at the surface providing a continual source of small MPs to ocean surface waters. This study provides the first mechanistic framework linking large plastic degradation to size selective sedimentation, demonstrating that plastic pollution will persist at our ocean surfaces for over a century even if inputs cease. Our findings highlight the need for mitigation strategies beyond input reduction and ocean clean-up, addressing the long-term removal of existing ocean plastics.

1 reply by Elba
