Qur New Reality The Plasticene
God Save Your Children - If You Won't, No One Else Will
Well, some are trying. Seems at least 1.6 million people** aren’t falling into the trap - not gushing on in pointless, endless arguments over vaccines or politicians or any of the many topics generated in order to distract the public (and media) from one proven, undeniable, and very serious universal fact: all our kids are in serious trouble.
Documented negative health effects of plastic exposure in early life:
Birth and infancy
• Miscarriage
• Preterm birth
• Decreased birthweight
• Decreased birth length
• Genital structure
• Bronchitis
• Increased BMI
Childhood
• Childhood cancer
• Poorer psychomotor development
• Lower IQ
• ADHD in girls
• Obesity
• Increased BMI
• Asthma
• Allergic rhinitis
• Atopic dermatitis
These aren’t just hypothetical connections - they are the ones already proven to and accepted by the United Nations Children’s Fund and The World Health Organization over a year ago. Since then research has continued to identify additional damages.
So why is this not as newsworthy as wildfires, droughts, political theatrics?
How has this dangerous impact of plastic chemicals on humans, particularly on the youngest, been known and acknowledged for decades, yet simply brushed aside?
Yes, uber-capitalism reigns, and yes the petrochemical/big oil/fossil fuel industry is very powerful, but come on: when the US President’s special advisory committee testifies to the US Congress (on a Safe Chemicals Act putting burden of proof of safety on the company before product approval), that…
“all children are born pre-polluted”
…how can they not listen?
“A child born in America today will grow up exposed to more chemicals than any other generation in our history.” FDA rep : testimony was based on the 2005 Environmental Working Group study of 300 chemicals as “umbilical body burden pollution in newborns”.
The US Congress voted it down
That was in 2010, by the way.
Yet in 2022, an extensive study of international research literature found only 37 published studies dealing with early-life effects.
A quarter of a century of an obviously red- flag, get- people- worked- up issue, and its virtually ignored?
Can’t be because they think the source is uninformed
Can’t be because they assume it’s just some other country’s children
Can’t be because they don’t give a toss about their own kids
Could it be because for decades, they just hadn’t heard about this?
Could that be because the media is whipped?
Some did hear, and they’ve responded, forming Moms Clean Air Force, **now over a million and a half strong, and are taking actions; their founder, now a grandmother, has just been named to Times 100 Environmental Leaders . Anyone with kids or grand-kids, or just sick of feeling futile, should check them out
Hi Elba, I was driven by the same thoughts and searched for years to find a single and simple slogan to fight with, a slogan which would also aim at the right side of the political spectrum. I came up with the term "Castratated in the Womb" (sperm and testosterone are down about 50% by intrauterine damage to the testicles). To my surprise all Swiss media refuse to print anything about this, because they do not believe it and because they are also afraid of the consequent gender discussions. I now try to sell the concept under "Testosteronecollapse", not with much success, but anyway I do not yet give up.
Thank you, a far more important topic than global warming. With plastics getting into every form of life, mass extinctions will accelerate. "An excellent example of the collective insanity of humanity is the dissemination of plastics into a biosphere which requires that all matter be continuously recyclable in the closed-loop system of Life." Plastics were a fatal error.
New report on oceans:
https://phys.org/news/2025-10-plastic-pollution-linger-ocean-surfaces.html
Plastic pollution could linger at ocean surfaces for over a century, new research finds, by Queen Mary, University of London
edited by Sadie Harley, reviewed by Robert Egan
- reporting on:
https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rsta.2024.0445
Coupling fragmentation to a size-selective sedimentation model can quantify the long-term fate of buoyant plastics in the ocean
Nan Wu, Stuart Grieve, Andrew Manning and Kate Spencer
Published:23 October 2025 https://doi.org/10.1098/rsta.2024.0445
Abstract
Plastic pollution in the ocean is a global environmental issue, with buoyant debris accumulating at the surface and posing long-term ecological threats. Although sediments are the ultimate sink for plastics, a mismatch between observed surface concentrations and estimated inputs implies the understanding of vertical sedimentation mechanisms and rates are inaccurate. Here, we present a coupled fragmentation–sedimentation model that quantitatively predicts the vertical transport and long-term fate of buoyant plastic debris and microplastics (MPs, less than 5 mm). Using a representative 10 mm polyethylene (PE) particle, we show that fragmentation into small MPs is essential for their incorporation into marine snow aggregates (MSAs) and subsequent settling. Even after 100 yr, ca. 10% of the initial plastic mass still remains at the surface providing a continual source of small MPs to ocean surface waters. This study provides the first mechanistic framework linking large plastic degradation to size selective sedimentation, demonstrating that plastic pollution will persist at our ocean surfaces for over a century even if inputs cease. Our findings highlight the need for mitigation strategies beyond input reduction and ocean clean-up, addressing the long-term removal of existing ocean plastics.