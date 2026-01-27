Because if you are, you’re helping the enemy.

Is “enemy” too strong a term? No, not for one which has knowingly been exposing the public to harm for 70 years, knowing their products are dangerous, lying about it, using every method in the book to suppress/distort the proof of harm, and are still - in January 2026! - claiming publicly “there’s no proof of human harm”.

The internet buzzes with concerns and theories about the threat to humans posed by nanotechnology, about us being implanted with electronic spies, mutagenic materials, godsknow what. And buzzes with great fervor over vaccines and government coverups and evil, lying scientists, and covid plots ..on and on in endless rage and rants. And oh, the harms to our beloved children, sacrificed to…not sure which enemy they blame most - politicians/industry/philosophical opponents/evil billionaires, whatever. Sure some Big Industry’s undoubtedly pulling strings, but the scope of rage is excessive relative to the size of whatever evils are really being done.

Especially the noise they make about our children needing protection.

And the public reacts, with appropriate shock and fear and outrage directed at the mysterious intents and plans of the groups (industry, government, secret agencies, whoever) purportedly doing this…

But when it comes to known, proven human pollution, many get ever so cautious.

I don’t understand why.

Possibilities?:

1. the nanotox theories are so extreme they’re entertaining but not taken seriously…

2. …because their sources are self-proclaimed conspiracy theorists

or their sources are just ranting instead of backing up their claims

or their sources are already discredited by earlier conspiracy views

or their sources obviously twist research findings to fit their particular agenda

Far more common are sensible , well-informed people who aren’t drawn into the conspiracy theories, but are just trying to be balanced, to not overreact to headlines, to question scientific validity and be objective.

They are the ones who we’re most concerned about, for several reasons, which I’d like to share with you. The most important is to enable people to understand they - and their children - are directly involved in something that’s not even visible but potentially harmful.

When we decided to start this Substack specifically about nanoplastics’ impact on our health, we were probably naive to assume everyone would welcome access to accurate, timely information missing from public discourse - what was, in fact, being muted in the media and certainly in official coverage.

While many have, but there are the ‘hesitants’, the ‘yes, buts…’, the ‘we have to wait for proof’’ voices that frankly worry me most. My job is to put the research/data/information my colleagues provide into explanations that are clear to non-specialists, without changing emphasis or conclusions. To enable the reader to understand what is, at it’s core, the reality of the health threat shared by all 8.2 billion of us.

That is literally the situation.

I’m trying, so please, scan this information before concluding that “we really don’t know yet”

These are real. Even government officially acknowledges there’s no debate about the fact that:

we are all constantly exposed to nanoplastics via inhalation, ingestion, and dermal contact. they cross the biological barriers which were presumed to be impenetrable protectors, and enter bloodstream, placentas, lungs. they cause oxidative stress, mitochondrial damage, and cell death in human cell cultures (in vitro) 2024 study of patients with nanoplastics in their arterial plaque had a 4.5 times higher risk of heart attack, stroke, or death.

Leading research center, UCSF Program on Reproductive Health and the Environment, in its systematic review (2024–2025) , categorized the suspected/likely health risks of microplastics based on moderate-to-high quality evidence:

Reproductive Harm: High concern for reduced sperm quality and quantity, as well as disruption of female reproductive hormones and ovulation.

Digestive and Respiratory Issues: Suspected link to chronic inflammation, scarring (fibrosis) in lung tissue, and increased risks of colon and lung cancer .

Neurological Concerns: these can cross the blood-brain barrier, potentially fueling neurodegenerative diseases like dementia.

In addition, they note the danger of phthalates—chemicals used to make plastics flexible.

Testosterone Disruption: phthalates are potent endocrine disruptors that can lower testosterone levels and harm foetal development.

Pregnancy Complications: exposure to these chemicals and PFAS is linked to increased risks of gestational diabetes and pre-eclampsia.

Infiltration: Impact Proven: Found in 100% of tested blood, feces, and placentas.

Chemical Exposure: Impact Proven: Hundreds of unknown plastic chemicals detected in pregnant women as of 2026.

Fertility: Impact Suspected: Evidence of sperm and hormone disruption is “high” to “moderate” quality.

Cancer: Link Suspected: colon and lung cancers via inflammation.

What stands out is that recent US research on risk to humans is far less advanced than other countries, which have been doing international collaborations for the past 5 years, providing consistent evidence of proven harm:

Cardiovascular Health (Italy & Ireland)

The most high-profile evidence of human harm (Italy) in landmark 2024–2025 study.

Arterial Plaque Association: Scientists identified nanoplastics (specifically polyethylene and PVC) in carotid artery plaque of patients. Major Event Risk: Those with detectable plastic in their arteries had 4.5 times higher risk of suffering a stroke, heart attack, or death in 34 months compared to those who were plastic-free. Recent Corroboration: In January 2026, researchers in (Dublin, Ireland) confirmed that microbubble-induced erosion in aquatic environments accelerates the release of nanoplastics, increasing their spread in food and in air, further linking these particles to the rise in cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases.

Neurological Disorders & Brain Accumulation (Germany & Asia)

International research has increasingly linked nanoplastics to neurodegenerative conditions:

Dementia Link: Studies of human cadavers (Germany and China) revealed that patients with diagnosis of dementia had up to 10 times more plastic in their brain tissue than those without the condition.

Parkinson’s Pathways: Research published in January 2026 that nanoplastics can ease the misfolding and aggregation of Alpha-synuclein (𝛼-syn) a hallmark of Parkinson’s disease.

Digestive and Metabolic Disruptions (China & Taiwan)

Ingestion via the food chain remains the primary exposure route, with recent Asian studies highlighting risks:

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD): Researchers in Nanjing, China, found a positive correlation between nanoplastic concentrations in feces and of IBD.

Digestive Aggregation: A 2025 study from Taipei Medical University showed that nanoplastics much more aggregated in real human digestive conditions than valued in artificial models, suggesting current safety standards significantly under-count exposure

Occupational and Tissue Infiltration (China)

Bone and Muscle: In late 2024, Chinese researchers found nanoplastics in bone and skeletal muscle samples from joint replacement patients, theorizing their presence could impede muscle growth and mobility. Tumor Microenvironments: A 2024 study in China detected nanoplastics in tumors across multiple organs (lung, stomach, pancreas); their presence altered the microenvironment by reducing immune critical cells like CD8 T cells. · Direct correlation with IBD and Metabolism

Respiratory (UK /China)

· Confirmed infiltration in lung tissue and linkage to occupational fibrosis.

Then ask yourself this: what possible motivation would thousands of highly-educated scientists in countries around the world, working in government/academic/private research centers, have to publish “junk science” in respected, peer-reviewed journals? Especially when so much of what’s already known fits the bigger picture they’re contributing to?

Not to mention that in every study I’ve read, the authors specifically state that there are unanswered issues, that available technologies are limited, and especially that it will take collaborative multi-discipline, longitudinal studies to prove causality.

And that’s the rub. For that to happen, research has to be increased, funding and support for research centres and agencies has to be expanded and prioritized.

So to the sensible, well-informed readers seeking balance, please consider the significance of exactly the opposite being done.

Uncertainty provokes anxiety Knowledge is power. Understanding the reality is empowering.