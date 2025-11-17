Size matters, really bigly.

Even academics and scientists confuse the two in their writings, but the difference between NPs= nanoplastics, and MP = microplastics is about far more than relative size.

Just as for most of us, the difference between 1.5 degrees and 2 degrees of warming doesn’t really register (be honest), the difference between less than 1 micrometer (<1000nm) and less than 5 millimeters (<5mm) is, well, blurry.

So, lesson number1: look at the photo. No it’s not some cheesy snack food, but a real , live-on-human-tissue microplastic particle.

Now look at the upper right side, at about 2 o’clock; that tiny dot is a nano.

And the blue web in the background? That’s the epithelium, the protective coating for our bodies’ cells. Note well the spaces large enough for a nano to sail through.

While the Big One looks more threatening, we excrete them, and they’re too big to get though our bodies’ many protective barriers. And though it seems counter-intuitive, their surfaces can’t act as Trojan Horses for the many dangerous contaminants, like microbes and heavy metals, which the Little Ones are coated in.

So that’s Lesson one - Understand the difference between MPs (not good) and NPs (really bad).

Liars Telling the Truth

Head Of British plastics industry in writing and speeches loves to proclaim :”Plastic is inert”.

Translation: “Ignorant twaddle - just nonsense about it breaking down and getting into people”

Truth: The polymers are biochemically inert in the very literal sense of the term, though theoretically can break down after centuries. But the statement hides the fact that the plastics produced from those basic polymers are all mixtures of various chemical additives, like colorants or fire retardants. There are over 16,000 chemicals identified currently in use, over 4,000 of which are known to be dangerous, and 10,000 of which are unknowns because they are industry trade secrets.

But The best is

There is No Causal Relationship Between Plastics and Human Health Damage.

The favorite claim for years. And it’s true - literally anyway.

And they will keep being able to claim it for a number of years because that’s what it will take for science to move past theory to proof of causality. [Though the voices calling for operating on the precautionary principle are increasing]

First, the research is primarily carried out in vitro (in labs on animals, preserved human tissue, cadavers). Second , and significant, since all 8.2 billion of us are already polluted with these chemicals, there'd be no control group to study, and third the ethical issues involved in possible dangerous invasive studies on living organs is prohibitive.

There’s also the problem of developing and making available very sophisticated and expensive technological tools necessary to work on intra-organ activity.

The current estimate is this will take 5-10 years to sort out.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

So that’s today’s lesson. Homework assignment: look up plastics industry’s attempts to mislead everyone (some are very clever).