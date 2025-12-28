Enough already. For the love of whatever gods you may be celebrating at midwinter, just give yourself a few days to heal. A careful read of too many of the posts on SS lately reveal pain, hopelessness, rage, fear, growing sense of loneliness. Not healthy.

Yes, anger is justified.

Yes, uncertainty is overwhelming

Yes, we’re in shock at how bad it’s become.

And yes, the bad guys appear to be winning.

That’s even more reason to step back, turn off the phones and TVs and PCs and refuse to hear another word about any of it. Beside the fact that we’ve all become captives of media increasingly controlled by them, our poor brains need a respite, some time to drain out the seemingly endless, frequently shocking, and usually very ugly “news and analysis” skata they’ve been flooded with this year. And yes, it has been a very NOT good year.

We need our strength, our balance, our sense of self back. And I say this as someone who has been trained in as well as personally experienced, the hard work of overcoming the devastating destructiveness of these feelings; I have learned the hard way how important overcoming this is - and that it doesn’t require years of therapy.

But it does require one’s sense of person-hood, of who you are, of what you value. And that cannot be achieved when you’re caught up in all the buzz.

Whatever your celebration of whatever holiday - it’s over and it’s natural to feel some degree of letdown - an annual version of post-coital tristesse, if you will. Go with it. Try, just try to free yourself from any thoughts of I should…, I must…, I have to…Yes, that’s hard to do - but as you shift away from your usual sense of scheduling and duties, and cut off those pressures - self-induced usually - you’ll see they’re put-offable. Replace them with something just for you. A walk someplace green is good, even better , a place with water. Amazingly soothing, just watching a pond or the sea or a passing river. Non-pharmaceutical head-clearing.

And when thoughts come of what a mess this year has been, of all the miserable forecasts of what may lie ahead, you block ‘em. It’s your bloody brain and you, believe it or not, are in control.

Think about good times in the past, about what makes those memories warm and happy . A good aid for this is music you used to love and probably haven’t heard for years. maybe you even have old tapes or - gasp- vinyls that you can play. Nothing like a Bridge over Troubled Water, or Imagine to induce some mellowness…(personal favorite, recording of the full Live Aid concert - great gift I received a couple of Christmases ago )

You could even curl up with a good book - the words on paper kind.

As peace descends, you may find yourself thinking about reaching out to someone who could use a bit of cheer, some human contact. This was brought home to me when I was a student in Boston, where there’s an organization called Little Brothers, Friends of the Elderly; a friend who volunteered took me along for some holiday meal delivery. The center was jammed with people, whole families, cheerfully packing meals - for both the recipients, and the deliverers. I didn’t expect that, nor that we’d be bringing wine! The latter was explained on the ride to deliver: a French nobleman returning to his chateau after the Nazi occupation found the grounds swarming with refugees. He immediately opened everything up ,( including his wine cellar of course). to feed and shelter them. That developed into a now international charitable organization.

As a teenager, I hadn’t thought about charity work. The time we spent with that elderly couple was a good life lesson - we talked and talked, they shared fond memories of better days, and they wanted to hear about our lives. We finished the wine and kept talking. We were quiet on the ride home, maybe just counting our blessings?

However you choose to spend this brief period of suspended animation, I hope you use it as a opportunity to reconnect with your positive self, the one that can still see the good things around you, who can appreciate those working to make change for the better, those who haven’t sunk into misery and hopelessness

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

PS This is nice. The words at the end are Imagine a world without suffering, a world filled with kindness

PPS Personal example is described in the Sep 22, 2025 post on The Plasticene