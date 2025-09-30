Encouraging to occasionally see some people in leadership positions take their responsibilities seriously

Jessika Roswall, the EU’s Environment Commissioner, with ministers from 18 European countries, underwent blood testing for Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS, AKA “forever chemicals”), known to be health hazards. Her results showed the presence of six of the 13 PFAS screened for, including three considered toxic for reproductive health, and in several cases at concentrations higher than recommended levels. All are linked to multiple health threats including cancer and reduced immune responses.

I am trying to envision American politician lining up to have their blood tested....

Can’t.

The Commission will decide next year on a vote to ban PFAS in everyday consumer goods. It is currently debating updating its REACH program, a long-promised update to EU rules on the manufacture and use of dangerous chemicals—but the process has become bogged down in delays.

Delays see habitual in the EU, but then it’s a very, very complex outfit.

An initial revision to the text known as “REACH” received a thumbs-down from an internal impact assessment body—which asked the commission to strengthen its proposal, according to Roswall.

The law, a world-first, would force companies to demonstrate that cocoa, coffee, palm oil, timber, rubber, and soybeans sold in the bloc are not linked to forest clearance.

The shock announcement was that Roswall said she was weighing a further one-year delay to the implementation of the rules, which had already been pushed back from 2024 to December this year. It was blamed it on technical woes, arguing that the IT system was still not fit for purpose, despite a year of trials. The official proposal to delay the law has not yet been put forward formally.

Meanwhile, MEPs and diplomats were quick to link it to Washington’s influence, as well as right-wing efforts to weaken remaining legislation from the Green Deal era. According to Euractive, Washington has repeatedly pressed Brussels to postpone the rules, notably under pressure from the American Forest and Paper Association. A document on trade barriers published by the Trump administration in March also took aim at the EUDR, claiming that the US would ensure that exports are not disadvantaged.

The European People Party’s (EPP) group (center right), which was instrumental promoting the first delay of the EU anti-deforestation’s law last year, welcomed the EU executive’s plan to postpone the law meant to help combat global deforestation claiming the law would be a death sentence to the majority of small players like SMEs, farmers and coffee roasters.