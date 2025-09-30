Our New Reality The Plasticene

Our New Reality The Plasticene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
Oct 1

In your leading headline, the "s" is missing in "Plasticene"

Great report, thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Elba
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Elba · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture