Translation: It was only in 2024 that we woke up to the indisputable evidence, thanks to the work of Matthew Campen’s team at the University of New Mexico, that minute particles of petrochemicals settle in our brains, and that the amount has increased by over 50% in only 8 years. As has been pointed out by everyone in the field, we are just learning about how little we know of the impact these chemicals have on us.

One of the few things we’re certain about regarding the plastic chemicals polluting all of us is that they induce oxidative stress and inflammation.

Newer research on MNPs in our brains has identified additional ways they can impact that rather useful organ. Shocking though the discovery was, it’s been accepted they can indeed pass through the blood-brain barrier, but it’s now recognized that while nanoplastics [NPs] are small enough, they also weaken the barrier so that larger microplastics [MPs] can get through and can activate immune cells and inflammatory molecules.

Significantly they were at levels 10 times higher in cases of neurodegenerative diseases like dementia, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, strongly linked to oxidative stress

Additionally there’s evidence they impair mitochondria, (which produces energy), by reducing the supply of ATP (adenosine triphosphate), which the fuel cells need to function, and which is a mechanism linked to neurodegenerative diseases

Researchers are now looking at the possibility they are also triggering increased buildup of beta-amyloid and tau (in Alzheimer’s); and in Parkinson’s through aggregation of α-Synuclein and damage to dopaminergic neurons.This energy shortfall weakens neuron activity and can ultimately damage brain cells

Given that early-onset (age 30-60) neurodegenerative diseases, like the dementias are surging, the possible links between these and the rapid increase of neurodevelopmental disorders ( ADHD and autism) in young people is now stimulating research.

Our brains are chock full of lipids - fat cells. Nanoplastics love lipids and settle where they are abundant.

Plastic production is set to double by 2040, and triple by 2060. The youngest of us will be prime targets.