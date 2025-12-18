Enough . Just enough.

Time to stop ranting about “them” and do something to FIX this sort of dangerous failure.

The Food and Drug Administration rarely uses its authority to pull dangerous medical devices off the market and is so poorly staffed that it’s sometimes unable to make sure companies are taking critical steps to protect patients during health emergencies, according to a new report by the Government Accountability Office.

The inquiry by the congressional watchdog was requested nearly two years ago by top members of the Senate in the wake of an investigation about the 2021 recall of breathing machines that threatened the health of millions of Americans.

ProPublica and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette revealed that the FDA had received hundreds of complaints over many years about the machines and never ordered a recall. Philips Respironics eventually recalled the devices, which were fitted with an industrial foam that could break down and release toxic material into the lungs of patients, including the elderly, veterans and infants.

Philips had fielded thousands more complaints before initiating a recall and didn’t notify FDA, the news organizations found. Customers who relied on the continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machines and other devices reported respiratory illnesses, kidney and liver conditions, and cancer.

In 2023, U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., urged the GAO to investigate the agency’s practices amid one of the most tumultuous medical device recalls in recent history.

…

The probe, which began last year, found the FDA doesn’t use its authority to force manufacturers to pull defective devices from the market. The agency has been empowered under federal law for decades to take such action, but it has only done so four times, the last in 1992.

In the vast number of cases, device makers voluntarily initiated recalls — about 900 in each of the past five years, the GAO said.

Even when companies start the process, FDA staff — which has weathered significant cuts under the Trump administration — can’t always properly ensure that there are no delays or missteps in removing defective devices and communicating with consumers, the report said.

The agency currently regulates more than 190,000 medical devices in the United States, an increase of about 15,000 since 2016, according to the GAO.

“FDA needs additional resources and staff to adequately protect Americans from unsafe medical devices,” Blumenthal said in a statement. “Current and future staffing cuts at FDA will only further undermine the agency’s ability to protect people from unnecessary harm.”

…………..

The FDA has received more than 500 reports of deaths associated with the devices since 2021, according to the agency’s last update.