Knowing the view is warped, limited. Knowing there’s probably more to the story than we’re getting. Even allowing for bias to influence the coverage…there can be no excuse for this event.

What is happening in US? All I hear from the European media is utter awfulness and what is clearly inaccurate. BBC sucks. Knowing that there is more to the story, that it’s being used to support particular positions , is infuriating.

But that’s just part of it.

I have always considered myself an American , even if I was unaffiliated to one party or another. I always believe the values that my father gave his life fighting for mattered.

But it seems they don’t and I am at at loss. Had looked forward to coming home…but now????

Surely not alone in this.