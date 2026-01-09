Today I Mourned for My Homeland
This can't be happening
Knowing the view is warped, limited. Knowing there’s probably more to the story than we’re getting. Even allowing for bias to influence the coverage…there can be no excuse for this event.
What is happening in US? All I hear from the European media is utter awfulness and what is clearly inaccurate. BBC sucks. Knowing that there is more to the story, that it’s being used to support particular positions , is infuriating.
But that’s just part of it.
I have always considered myself an American , even if I was unaffiliated to one party or another. I always believe the values that my father gave his life fighting for mattered.
But it seems they don’t and I am at at loss. Had looked forward to coming home…but now????
Surely not alone in this.
This is the supreme "own goal." No nation has ever so damaged itself this badly, damaging its cultural heritage, its respectability, its governance, its currency, its international relations and its civil society. The massive deficiencies in the Constitution are now fully revealed - no way it had the capability to prevent a deranged pedofile from grabbing the levers of power, and it can do nothing to derail this debacle. The whole system must be rebuilt from ground up.
Yes, things are awful. A woman was murdered by a Federal ICE Agent. She did not try to ram him with her car, she was trying to leave the scene, which was in compliance with what another agent had told her. But she was shot anyway. Point blank, through her open car window. It appears five shots were fired.
Yes, the agent had been dragged by a car and injured six months ago, and some people say that experience led him to this one. But knowing that he had PTSD, his superiors should have assigned him to desk duty.
Also, a doctor came out of the crowd, identified himself and offered repeatedly to help the woman, but ICE shooed him away. It was 15 minutes before the medical crew they had called finally showed up.
Had this been any other administration, officials would have said that the officer was removed from active duty and there'll be no comment until an investigation is complete. But in Trump World, Kristi Noem, JD Vance and Trump all reported immediately that this young mother was "domestic terrorist" bent on using her car as a lethal weapon. Videos of the event show that they are all clearly lying. In an Orwellian move, we were told to believe what they said and not to believe our lying eyes.
It's a tragedy, but evidently not an isolated one. ICE has reportedly used lethal force in other cities, although I don't know the details.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has put the MN National Guard on alert. A massive demonstration was held last night in Minneapolis and other protests are planned for tonight.
And that's just the latest event. Trump did, of course, illegally kidnap Maduro out of Venezuela and somehow claims that the country "stole our oil". How that logic works, I'm not so sure. Trump did not advise Congress prior to the invasion, but for some reason, he alerted major oil companies. Oh, he's also claiming that all revenues derived from Venezuelan (aka "our") oil will be deposited in an off-shore bank account that he will manage.
The Senate has passed a War Powers Resolution that is supposed to limit Trump's foreign military entanglements, but some folks think it's not enforceable. And now Trump is bellyaching about Greenland again and also about attacking Mexico for some reason.
That's the birds-eye lowdown for the last week or so.