There’s a certain Kafkesque quality to life these days.

From day one of Trump’s second term, the administration has pursued an aggressive deregulatory agenda, scaling back regulations and health safeguards across the federal government that protect water, air and other parts of the environment. This push to streamline industry activities has been particularly favorable for fossil fuel companies. Trump declared an “energy emergency” immediately after his inauguration.

At the EPA, Administrator Lee Zeldin ** launched in March what the administration called the “biggest deregulatory action in U.S. history”: 31 separate efforts to roll back restrictions on air and water pollution; to hand over more authority to states, some of which have a long history of supporting lax enforcement; and to relinquish EPA’s mandate to act on climate change under the Clean Air Act.

There has been a marked decline in lawsuits against polluters, possibly due to the lack of staff to carry them out, experts say. According to an analysis from E&E News, at least a third of lawyers in the Justice Department’s environment division have left in the past year. Meanwhile, the EPA in 2025 laid off hundreds of employees who monitored pollution that could hurt human health.

Top agency officials are also directing staff to issue fewer violation notices and reduce other enforcement actions. In December, the EPA formalized a new “compliance first” enforcement policy that stresses working with suspected violators to correct problems before launching any formal action that could lead to fines or mandatory correction measures.

Craig Pritzlaff,**** who is now a principal deputy assistant EPA administrator, in a Dec. 5 memo to all enforcement officials and regional offices, is on record that only in rare cases involving an immediate hazard should enforcers use traditional case tools Pritzlaff said “Immediate formal enforcement may be required in certain circumstances, such as when there is an emergency that presents significant harm to human health and the environment.”

Federal agencies like the EPA, with staffs far outmatched in size compared to the vast sectors of the economy they oversee, typically have used enforcement actions not only to deal with violators but to deter other companies from breaking the law. Environmental advocates worry that without environmental cops visible on the beat, compliance will erode.

Pritzlaff joined the EPA last fall after five years heading up enforcement for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, where nonprofit watchdog group Public Citizen noted that he was known as a “reluctant regulator.” Public Citizen and other advocacy groups criticized TCEQ under Pritzlaff’s leadership for its reticence to take decisive action against repeat violators.

Example: An INEOS chemical plant had racked up close to 100 violations over a decade before a 2023 explosion that sent one worker to the hospital, temporarily shut down the Houston Ship Channel and sparked a fire that burned for an hour. Public Citizen said it was told by TCEQ officials that the agency allowed violations to accumulate over the years, arguing it was more efficient to handle multiple issues in a single enforcement action.

“That proved to be untrue, instead it created a complex backlog of cases that the agency is still struggling to resolve,” Public Citizen wrote last fall after Pritzlaff joined the EPA. “That’s not efficiency, it’s failure.”

This suggests “the Trump Administration may be letting more polluters get by with a slap on the wrist when the Administration does take enforcement action,” the report reads.

Combined, the lack of lawsuits, penalties and other enforcement actions for environmental violations could impact communities across the country, said Erika Kranz, a senior staff attorney in the Environmental and Energy Law Program at Harvard Law School, who was not involved in the report.

“We’ve been seeing the administration deregulate by repealing rules and extending compliance deadlines, and this decline in enforcement action seems like yet another mechanism that the administration is using to de-emphasize environmental and public health protections,” Kranz said. “It all appears to be connected, and if you’re a person in the U.S. who is worried about your health and the health of your neighbors generally, this certainly could have effects.”

**Lee Zeldin Political donations - in his 2022 run for governor, Zeldin received roughly $270,000 from oil and gas interests.

Following his nomination in late 2024, a PAC led by Zeldin received a $50,000 contribution from a company tied to a former plastic industry executive.

And Zeldin served as a chair at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), an organization co-founded by Tim Dunn, the billionaire founder of the fracking firm CrownQuest.

**** Craig Pritzlaff has significant professional connections to the petrochemical industry through his long-standing roles as a regulator in Texas. His career has been defined by his oversight of the industry and his shift toward “industry-friendly” enforcement policies.

And he installed several industry insiders from the chemical and oil sectors into key leadership roles within the EPA's offices responsible for pesticide and industrial chemical regulation. Under his leadership, the agency has also moved to narrow Clean Water Act protections, easing restrictions on runoff from petrochemical facilities.