What the hell’s happened to Substack? PART 2
Okay, all the craziness flying around may finally be frying my brain into paranoia, but
Can anyone tell me if they’ve noticed a pattern that looks suspiciously AI -ish???
For the past 10 days (or maybe longer). I’ve gotten many ‘likes’, and checked sender thinking I might want to subscribe to them: in most cases
it’s a woman’s name
there are no personal details or photo
they have made no posts/activity
they have no or only a couple of subscribers,
but claim to be following many of the leading substacks
I just assumed our host site had done some sort of grow-the-site promo or something, resulting in a flood of newbies.
Gave it no more thought until I started getting notes from some of them. Pleasant enough, but oddly personal. Then a pattern of asking for private contact…
Looked up the senders, and IN EVERY CASE get message there’s nobody with that ID on Substack.
Has anyone seen anything similar? Or am I just losing it??
This same thing happened to me a couple of months ago involving two people I subscribed to. In both cases the pinging conversations were very non descript, almost like someone wanted to test for a reaction without committing to who they actually were. I assumed it was a spammer who had recreated a channel then shut it down very soon after as the link in the email gave some sort of an error message. Worse case it's both, a spammer who is using AI.
I put it down to what I called 'cleavage' followers on IG, porn trolls...which I automatically block...whether they are AI generated I can't determine...do not interact.