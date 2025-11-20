Can anyone tell me if they’ve noticed a pattern that looks suspiciously AI -ish???

For the past 10 days (or maybe longer). I’ve gotten many ‘likes’, and checked sender thinking I might want to subscribe to them: in most cases

it’s a woman’s name

there are no personal details or photo

they have made no posts/activity

they have no or only a couple of subscribers,

but claim to be following many of the leading substacks

I just assumed our host site had done some sort of grow-the-site promo or something, resulting in a flood of newbies.

Gave it no more thought until I started getting notes from some of them. Pleasant enough, but oddly personal. Then a pattern of asking for private contact…

Looked up the senders, and IN EVERY CASE get message there’s nobody with that ID on Substack.

Has anyone seen anything similar? Or am I just losing it??