Our New Reality The Plasticene

Our New Reality The Plasticene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peace2051's avatar
Peace2051
Nov 20

This same thing happened to me a couple of months ago involving two people I subscribed to. In both cases the pinging conversations were very non descript, almost like someone wanted to test for a reaction without committing to who they actually were. I assumed it was a spammer who had recreated a channel then shut it down very soon after as the link in the email gave some sort of an error message. Worse case it's both, a spammer who is using AI.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Smith's avatar
Michael Smith
Nov 20

I put it down to what I called 'cleavage' followers on IG, porn trolls...which I automatically block...whether they are AI generated I can't determine...do not interact.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Elba
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Elba · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture