Does anyone know how to find more about this? From a post I just read today:

there is a limit to the number of free subscriptions allowed, since Substack’s business model is understably based upon monetization of the content that it hosts and distributes. In order to grow my readership, I’ve enabled the paid subscription option. I hope that doing so will prevent Substack’s algorithm from randomly dropping free subscribers.

We came here to have a newsletter, to provide information that the public needs. Did NOT come to sell our books, offer courses, promote ourselves in any way. Quite the contrary.

But now, as was discussed yesterday, we seem to be in an increasingly long-form version of bloody social media, with all the crap that involves. .

Some colleagues are OK about it, but several are very ticked off and are looking into alternative sites. Last spring when the attacks on our research/funding/universities kicked in, we initially considered having some sort of blog - Wordpress I think, because it was vital that the effort to silence science had to be fought... But we had neither time nor skills nor funds to set up and run a website. I, being demobilized, and being pretty good at expository writing volunteered to edit and post the info about their work.

We’ve expanded out contacts, more researchers are involved in our team (and feeling less fraught as a consequence), information is flowing, and slowly, slowly we’ve been getting followers who, we hope have found the information useful. At no time did we even discuss payments.

If the Substack is just going to arbitrarily cut free “subscribers” or “followers” or WTF they’re called, we can’t continue.

We need to know - please contact if you’ve heard anything about this or have any info.

Thank you, ElbaSteam

P.S. If I sound upset, it’s also because my university just sent an urgent message that alum records have been hacked…Elba