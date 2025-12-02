Why aren’t people concerned about what’s happening to them?
Seriously – how can anyone who’d even heard about the global contamination prefer to yammer on about those £$^&%$$£ in Washington, about CO2, about whether 2 is worse than 1.5, about Covid, for godssake.
Don’t they understand that they are already chock full of those toxic chemicals – as we all are –chemicals that are doing nobody-yet-knows-what to our bodies?
Fact: Nanoplastics are dangerous, and we won’t know how bad they are for years. They not only release the thousands of chemical they were made of, but all the microorganisms, toxins, heavy metals they picked up as they travelled before settling in us.
So why the silence?
Is the media muzzled?
Is government unaware?
Does the industry that unleashed them, knowing how dangerous they are, have so much power?
Does the public just dismiss it like the other awful stuff they read about?
All of the above, apparently
Or maybe the New York Times is right: disinformation https://www.nytimes.com/2025/11/30/climate/climate-change-disinformation.html
It’s early days, and the health impacts on humans was just starting to be studied when Science got turned off. A pity, because when people grasp the truth, things will change - it’s the only way.
Men will certainly be concerned to learn that testosterone levels are dropping ( though interestingly, rising in women); reduced sperm quality (count, motility, and morphology).; that penis size is decreasing while births of babies with only one testicle are on the upswing.
Women will not be pleased to learn they’re getting more male hormones, having more trouble carrying a baby to term. In fact, the understanding developed in the past few years is that the entire reproductive system is impacted.
And anybody would be upset to learn all their children are born “pre-polluted” .
So why the silence?
And nobody talks about where all the little tiny bits of zillions of vehicle tires go as we whiz around the country.
The first thing I thought of when I started to read this was "The Handmaids Tale".
Well, the "Commanders" are in place, already. Slaughtering people wantonly in international waters. Sweeping people up off the streets. Trashing centuries of scientific advancement.
Calling people of color "garbage". That book and its horrors isn't coming. It's here.
Where is June when you need her? /s
Plastic pollution, pollution in general, and global warming also should maybe be covered in my manifesto. For now, I’m concerned mainly about structural changes we need to restore democracy. That should not be taken as an indicator I’m sure unconcerned about these other issues.
THE COMMON GOOD MANIFESTO
A society built for people, not predators.
We are at our best when we invest in each other.
We are at our worst when we abandon the vulnerable.
This manifesto is how we return to the common good.
I. DIGNITY AND JUSTICE
1. Release the Epstein files — full transparency, no exceptions.
2. Impeach, convict, and imprison Donald Trump and every handler who enabled his corruption.
3. No federal office for any convicted felon.
4. End the weaponization of the justice system against the poor, immigrants, LGBTQ people, and marginalized communities.
II. DEMOCRACY THAT ACTUALLY WORKS
1. Abolish the Electoral College — one person, one vote.
2. Abolish ICE — replace it with humane immigration policy that honors human rights.
3. Ban gerrymandering with a standardized national apportionment method.
4. Two-term limits for every elected office.
5. Mandatory retirement at 70 for all elected officials.
6. Paper ballots only — end the era of hackable voting machines.
III. AN ECONOMY THAT SERVES PEOPLE
1. Restore 1950s-style progressive tax rates — when America was prosperous and fair.
2. Overturn Citizens United — corporations are not people.
3. Eliminate the Social Security payroll cap and tax capital gains for Social Security contributions.
4. $25 minimum wage indexed to inflation.
5. Medicare for All, one unified system — no A/B/C/D maze.
6. Congress receives Medicare, not boutique private insurance.
IV. WORKERS, CREATIVES, AND PUBLIC SERVANTS
1. Big pay raises for social workers, teachers, librarians, artists, and cultural workers — the people who actually hold society together.
2. Universal childcare — because families are the foundation of the nation.
3. Free public university education.
4. Full forgiveness of all student debt.
V. CLEAN GOVERNMENT
1. Root out corruption at every level, starting at the top.
2. Full financial transparency for every elected official, appointee, and senior bureaucrat.
3. Ban lobbying for former officeholders for life.
VI. THE FUTURE WE CHOOSE
We choose a country that values:
• Compassion over cruelty
• Community over greed
• Truth over propaganda
• Shared prosperity over billionaire hoarding
• Democracy over minority rule
• Human dignity over corporate profit
We choose a nation where the common good is not a slogan, but the organizing principle of public life.
And we refuse to apologize for demanding better.