Seriously – how can anyone who’d even heard about the global contamination prefer to yammer on about those £$^&%$$£ in Washington, about CO2, about whether 2 is worse than 1.5, about Covid, for godssake.

Don’t they understand that they are already chock full of those toxic chemicals – as we all are –chemicals that are doing nobody-yet-knows-what to our bodies?

Fact: Nanoplastics are dangerous, and we won’t know how bad they are for years. They not only release the thousands of chemical they were made of, but all the microorganisms, toxins, heavy metals they picked up as they travelled before settling in us.

So why the silence?

Is the media muzzled?

Is government unaware?

Does the industry that unleashed them, knowing how dangerous they are, have so much power?

Does the public just dismiss it like the other awful stuff they read about?

All of the above, apparently

Or maybe the New York Times is right: disinformation https://www.nytimes.com/2025/11/30/climate/climate-change-disinformation.html

It’s early days, and the health impacts on humans was just starting to be studied when Science got turned off. A pity, because when people grasp the truth, things will change - it’s the only way.

Men will certainly be concerned to learn that testosterone levels are dropping ( though interestingly, rising in women); reduced sperm quality (count, motility, and morphology).; that penis size is decreasing while births of babies with only one testicle are on the upswing.

Women will not be pleased to learn they’re getting more male hormones, having more trouble carrying a baby to term. In fact, the understanding developed in the past few years is that the entire reproductive system is impacted.

And anybody would be upset to learn all their children are born “pre-polluted” .

So why the silence?