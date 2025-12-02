Our New Reality The Plasticene

Our New Reality The Plasticene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Alstrom (MA/Maine/MA)'s avatar
Bill Alstrom (MA/Maine/MA)
Dec 3

And nobody talks about where all the little tiny bits of zillions of vehicle tires go as we whiz around the country.

The first thing I thought of when I started to read this was "The Handmaids Tale".

Well, the "Commanders" are in place, already. Slaughtering people wantonly in international waters. Sweeping people up off the streets. Trashing centuries of scientific advancement.

Calling people of color "garbage". That book and its horrors isn't coming. It's here.

Where is June when you need her? /s

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Elba and others
Reading Off Into The Sunset's avatar
Reading Off Into The Sunset
Dec 3

Plastic pollution, pollution in general, and global warming also should maybe be covered in my manifesto. For now, I’m concerned mainly about structural changes we need to restore democracy. That should not be taken as an indicator I’m sure unconcerned about these other issues.

THE COMMON GOOD MANIFESTO

A society built for people, not predators.

We are at our best when we invest in each other.

We are at our worst when we abandon the vulnerable.

This manifesto is how we return to the common good.

I. DIGNITY AND JUSTICE

1. Release the Epstein files — full transparency, no exceptions.

2. Impeach, convict, and imprison Donald Trump and every handler who enabled his corruption.

3. No federal office for any convicted felon.

4. End the weaponization of the justice system against the poor, immigrants, LGBTQ people, and marginalized communities.

II. DEMOCRACY THAT ACTUALLY WORKS

1. Abolish the Electoral College — one person, one vote.

2. Abolish ICE — replace it with humane immigration policy that honors human rights.

3. Ban gerrymandering with a standardized national apportionment method.

4. Two-term limits for every elected office.

5. Mandatory retirement at 70 for all elected officials.

6. Paper ballots only — end the era of hackable voting machines.

III. AN ECONOMY THAT SERVES PEOPLE

1. Restore 1950s-style progressive tax rates — when America was prosperous and fair.

2. Overturn Citizens United — corporations are not people.

3. Eliminate the Social Security payroll cap and tax capital gains for Social Security contributions.

4. $25 minimum wage indexed to inflation.

5. Medicare for All, one unified system — no A/B/C/D maze.

6. Congress receives Medicare, not boutique private insurance.

IV. WORKERS, CREATIVES, AND PUBLIC SERVANTS

1. Big pay raises for social workers, teachers, librarians, artists, and cultural workers — the people who actually hold society together.

2. Universal childcare — because families are the foundation of the nation.

3. Free public university education.

4. Full forgiveness of all student debt.

V. CLEAN GOVERNMENT

1. Root out corruption at every level, starting at the top.

2. Full financial transparency for every elected official, appointee, and senior bureaucrat.

3. Ban lobbying for former officeholders for life.

VI. THE FUTURE WE CHOOSE

We choose a country that values:

• Compassion over cruelty

• Community over greed

• Truth over propaganda

• Shared prosperity over billionaire hoarding

• Democracy over minority rule

• Human dignity over corporate profit

We choose a nation where the common good is not a slogan, but the organizing principle of public life.

And we refuse to apologize for demanding better.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Elba and others
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Elba · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture