Worried National Institute of Environmental Health would be Neutered?
No worries, Kennedy has seen to that.
Until this year, there was research funded by the NIEHS on all the various pollutants of concern in our environment. For instance, an excellent paper last year by Dr Tracey Woodruff stated bluntly that Disease Rates Rise With Growing Petrochemical Production. Dr. Woodruff, btw, is respected as one of the world’s leading authorities on health impacts of exposures to environmental pollution, particularly on childhood.
But looking through this year’s NIEHS self-promotion, while there’s plenty on pollutants, which is, after all, their job to study, we found no mention of the term petro- anything.
Almost as though that particular danger had been cleared up.
But Secretary Kennedy has now assigned a new Director (despite the federal hiring freeze) so things may change. Kyle Walsh, Ph.D. His specialty is genetic links to cancer. He will also direct the National Toxicology Program. There is no indication of any research or training in environmental toxins or any administrative experience.
Besides having a background and training RFK, Jr considers appropriate, Walsh is well-connected. His best friend, who officiated at his wedding is none other than Vice President JD Vance.
Unfortunately, there are conservative politicians who don’t believe in Biblical accuracy yet will claim to do so and implement governmental policy accordingly in order to secure the conservative/theocratic Christian vote in every election. Not surprising, some of the greatest hazards are theologically inclined people or theocrats getting into high office with their dangerous disregard — if not contempt — for the natural environment and human efforts to protect it.
There's a problematic notion generally shared by many institutional or conventional 'Christians' — that to defend the natural environment from even the greatest polluters, including mass fossil fuel extraction and consumption, is by extension to go against God’s ultimate plan or ‘will’ and therefore is inherently wicked.
That plan, most notably, includes eventually destroying then replacing this world with a new and better one. More than just conservatives willing to pollute the planet most liberally, their recklessness also largely has to do with The Bible apparently not mentioning anything about global warming or climate change.
... As Brazil’s then-president, Jair Bolsonaro, a hard-right and thinly-veiled Evangelical Christian theocrat, was a great environmental hazard, both domestically and on a global scale (the latter being due to pollution, ecosystem devastation and greenhouse-gas-induced global warming not respecting national boundaries).
Incredibly, in the midst of yet another unprecedented rampant-wildfires season six summers ago involving the Amazonian rainforest (as usual), Bolsonaro declared that his leadership — and, I presume, all of the formidable environmental damage he inflicts while in power — was/is somehow divine: “It is difficult to be president of Brazil because it is a president that has less authority. I am fulfilling a mission from God.”
As the Canadian-leader example, also-Evangelical Stephen Harper was a prime minister quite enthusiastic about the fossil fuel industry while unrelenting, yet secretive about it, in his war against environmental science and protections. Harper’s faith may have also inspired him to take a group of 208 people with him to the Holy City, Jerusalem, in 2014. The entourage included 21 rabbis along with some representatives from Crossroads Christian Communications, Trinity Bible Church, the Fellowship of Evangelical Baptist Churches in Canada and Canada’s Ambassador for Religious Freedom.
And, of course, Big Fossil Fuel's greatest friend, Donald Trump, publicly stated on Nov.6, 2024: “Many people have told me that God spared my life [from two assassination attempts] for a reason. And that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness.”