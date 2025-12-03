Until this year, there was research funded by the NIEHS on all the various pollutants of concern in our environment. For instance, an excellent paper last year by Dr Tracey Woodruff stated bluntly that Disease Rates Rise With Growing Petrochemical Production. Dr. Woodruff, btw, is respected as one of the world’s leading authorities on health impacts of exposures to environmental pollution, particularly on childhood.

But looking through this year’s NIEHS self-promotion, while there’s plenty on pollutants, which is, after all, their job to study, we found no mention of the term petro- anything.

Almost as though that particular danger had been cleared up.

But Secretary Kennedy has now assigned a new Director (despite the federal hiring freeze) so things may change. Kyle Walsh, Ph.D. His specialty is genetic links to cancer. He will also direct the National Toxicology Program. There is no indication of any research or training in environmental toxins or any administrative experience.

Besides having a background and training RFK, Jr considers appropriate, Walsh is well-connected. His best friend, who officiated at his wedding is none other than Vice President JD Vance.